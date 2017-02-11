Comeback by Olympia’s boys falls short against Auburn

The Olympia Bears battled to keep their season alive in a 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament loser-out game and came up just short of making a huge comeback in the fourth quarter in a 56-52 loss to Auburn.
“I thought we came out pretty strong and got a nice lead,” said Olympia head coach John Kiley. “Then they went on a big run.”
The Bears battled back to where the game was tied in the fourth quarter at 51-all and Olympia ended up coming up just short.
“I was really proud of our guys, we tied them with about 40 seconds left,” said Kiley. “We had a couple chances and we just couldn’t convert.”
2A SOUTHWEST BOYS
Centralia held off Columbia River and pulled away late for a 65-55 victory. … Mark Morris edged W.F. West, 66-62 … Black Hills lost to Woodland, 57-42 … Tumwater couldn’t tie the game in the final seconds in a 54-51 loss to R.A. Long.
Tumwater will face Black Hills in a loser-out game on Tuesday and Centralia will face Mark Morris on Tuesday at W.F. West in the district semifinals for a chance at a 2A state tournament berth.
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST GIRLS
Yelm 57, Shelton 55: The Highclimbers rallied late, but weren’t able to come all the way back in a season-ending loss to the Tornados.
Yelm keeps its season alive with the win, advancing to another loser-out game at 6 p.m. Tuesday game against Timberline.
Boys Swimming
In the boys 3A district swimming Stadium took 1st place, Wilson took 2nd, and North Thurston took 3rd.
The swimmers from North Thurston had their own first place finishes along with state ranking times in the 200 medley Relay, 400 free relay, 50 free and 100 free respectability.
Jeffrey Harn for North Thurston had a strong night as the anchor for both winning relays and didn’t stop there either, winning both the 100 freestyle as well as the 50 freestyle on his own in which he will he go to state to compete in both solo events.
In this huge night, Harn broke the until now unbeatable 17-year-old school record held by Cameron Barcliff for the 50 yard freestyle when he finished with a 22.09.
Justin Ridgeway will also be going to state for North Thurston in the 100 yard breaststroke both by his final place finish of second and by swimming faster than the state meet time standard with a final time of 1:01.97.
Comments