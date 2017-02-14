River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown: Regular-season dunks

Wilson quickly built a 10-point lead against North Thurston in the second quarter, but then trailed by two entering halftime. The teams were tied entering the fourth quarter before Wilson pulled away for a 69-62 victory in the first round of the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament on Wednesday at Timberline High School.
Led by Jordan Skipper-Brown’s game-high 24 points and 15 rebounds, River Ridge edged Renton at Franklin Pierce High School in a 2A West Central District tournament seeding game. The Hawks are the No. 3 seed entering, and have a first-round bye with the win over the Indians.
Hop in the ring with Timberline's Adam Benson and Ed Skill as they battle Yelm's Tyler Losch and Peninsula's Nolan Casey in the 170-pound and 138-pound championship finals at North Thurston High School in Lacey.
The eighth-ranked T-Birds never trailed from that point, and escaped their crosstown rival Black Hills with a 61-54 win on Friday, locking up their third consecutive Class 2A Evergreen Conference title.