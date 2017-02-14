Sanders’ experience, double-double keep state playoff hopes alive for Hawks

Kelle Sanders has been there before.
Last season, Sanders was one of only three remaining players on River Ridge High School’s roster to travel to the Class 2A state tournament in Yakima.
On Tuesday, with the ninth-ranked Hawks one loss away from elimination in the 2A West Central District playoffs, Sanders’ experience and leadership paid off.
It has the past several games, River Ridge coach John Barbee said.
“He played the whole game, he didn’t come out,” Barbee said. “He played with a lot of energy.”
Sanders scored a team-high 19 points and added 15 rebounds as the Hawks pulled off a 56-42 win over Highline at Curtis High School in University Place.
“I’ve had to lead the team because nobody’s been there,” Sanders said. “I’ve got to be the guy to get everybody together, and tell them what we have to do to make it there.”
Sanders, Alex Coleman and Kolton Knox are the only three players on the Hawks’ roster that have significant playoff experience.
Those three also led River Ridge (17-8) in scoring against the Pirates.
Coleman, who has developed into River Ridge’s regular point guard, finished with 16 points — including three 3-pointers.
“He’s really the catalyst because the ball is in his hands a lot,” Barbee said.
Knox added another nine points — seven in the third quarter — and the Hawks were able to put together an early second-half run after trailing, 21-20, at the break.
“I think this is a classic state game,” Barbee said. “That’s what we talked about afterwards. It’s going to be possession by possession.
“You’ve got to be able to get stops. You’ve got to be able to score in the half court.”
River Ridge did both, and started to create a gap in the third quarter.
Sanders’ bucket on the opening possession gave the Hawks back the lead for good. River Ridge went on an 18-7 run to end the quarter up 38-28.
Sanders, who missed both games against Highline during the regular season — the Hawks lost twice — said the team talked about playing with more tenacity.
“We’ve got to come out from the jump,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to be ready from the jump ball. We can’t come out here slow, let them get ahead, and try to fight back.”
There was little fighting back Tuesday — more trying to hold a steady lead.
“I think they were focused,” Barbee said.
The Pirates never scored more than five times from the floor in a quarter, and were limited to seven points in the third.
Highline finished 15 of 52 shooting (28.8) percent, and squandered any chance of a comeback late with consecutive misses.
With River Ridge nursing a double-digit lead, the Pirates started intentionally fouling — free throws have been bumpy for the Hawks throughout the season.
Sanders, who had trouble from the line in last week’s winner-to-state loss to Kingston, was more consistent Tuesday night, helping River Ridge solidify the win.
“(Jordan Skipper-Brown) gave me an idea,” Sanders said. “He told me to sing a song in my head while I’m shooting free throws.
“When we shoot free throws at practice, we usually have music in our gym. I can hit (them) in practice, but I can’t hit (them) in the game because it’s quiet and I think too much.”
So, he sang in his head each trip to the line — whatever works. The Hawks were 9 of 15 from the foul line in the final three minutes to keep the Pirates out of reach.
Highline missed seven of its final nine shots during that time, and Gerald Hood’s fourth 3-pointer of the game — which came with 1:32 remaining — couldn’t trigger a late rally.
Hood scored a game-high 20 points for the Pirates.
Highline 8 13 7 14_42
River Ridge 13 7 18 18_56
H – Hood 20, Walker 3, Martinez 2, Shahzaad 3, Castenada 8, Burcham 6
RR – Coleman 16, Skipper-Brown 7, Washington 3, Knox 9, Sanders 19, Kennedy 2
