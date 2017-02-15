Timberline vs Lincoln Boys Basketball

Timberline's Hunter Campau buries a three-point shot over Lincoln defender Trevante Anderson during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Timberline’s Erik Stevenson drives the lane against Lincoln defenders Willie Thomasill (5) and Emmett Linton during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Timberline's Eli Morton (3) is fouled by Lincoln defender Trevante Anderson in the final second of Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017. The foul - with .0.8 seconds on the clock and the Blazers trailing 70-67 - sent Morton to the free throw line for three shots. He missed all three.
Lincoln's Willie Thomasill (5) and Trevante Anderson celebrate a score and foul during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game against Timberline at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Lincoln's Willie Thomasill (5), Askia Amen (1), Cameron Deloney (10) and Anthony Braggs celebrate as time expires in their 70-67 win over the Timberline Blazers during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Lincoln's Trevante Anderson (0), and David Harris celebrate drawing an offensive foul on Timberline's Eli Morton (3) during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Timberline's Hunter Campau puts up a three-point attempt over the high-flying defense of Lincoln's David Harris in the final seconds of the Blazers' 70-67 loss in Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Lincoln's Trevante Anderson flies through Timberline defenders Erik Stevenson (from top), Terran Melad and Eli Morton during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Timberline's Tariq Romain is helped up by teammate Jamin Faalogo and Hunter Campau (2) after drawing a foul during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game against Lincoln at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Timberline's Eli Morton puts up a jumper during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game against Lincoln at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Timberline's Hunter Campau buries a three-point shot over Lincoln defender David Harris during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Timberline's Hunter Campau fights through the defense of Lincoln's Emmett Linton as he drives the lane during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Lincoln's Anthony Braggs battles Timberline's Jaelen Bush (13) for a rebound during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Lincoln's David Harris (22), Trevante Anderson and Le'Zjon Bonds (3) celebrate taking the lead over Timberline late in Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Lincoln's Willie Thomasill (5) and Anthony Braggs (11) celebrate with teammates as time expire in the Abes' 70-67 win over Timberline in Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Timberline's Jaelen Bush is helped up by teammates Isaac Thompson and Eli Morton (3) after drawing an charging foul against Lincoln during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Lincoln's Le'Zjon Bonds puts up a jumper over Timberline defender Hunter Campau during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Timberline's Eli Morton is helped up by teammate Jamin Faalogo after drawing a foul on Lincoln during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
Lincoln's Trevante Anderson puts up a shot over Timberline defenders Hunter Campau (2) and Terran Melad during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 15, 2017.
