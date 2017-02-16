Tumwater vs Centralia Boys Playoff Basketball

Tumwater's CJ Geathers (from left), Matthew Brown, Thomas Drayton, Cade Otton and Brian Marty take the floor against Centralia during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater guard Brian Marty powers to the basket against Centralia defender Jordan Thomas during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Centralia forward Cale Shute is rejected by Tumwater post Cade Otton during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater defenders CJ Geathers (left) and Brian Marty harass Centralia's Hodges Bailey during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Cade Otton forces a turnover from Centralia's Hodges Bailey during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Weston Weller smiles after drawing a foul on Centralia during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Cade Otton drives the lane against Centralia defender Jordan Thomas during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Weston Weller drives the lane against Centralia defender Cale Shute during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Brian Marty steals the ball from Centralia's Hodges Bailey during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Brian Marty takes off upcourt with a steal during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game against Centralia at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Matthew Brown looks to pass during Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game against Centralia at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Thomas Drayton (21) faces off against Centralia's Layne Pertzborn on the opening tip-off of Thursday night's boys basketball playoff game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 16, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com