Timberline takes 8th in first state gymnastics appearance

Timberline High School’s first trip to the Class 1A/2A/3A state gymnastics meet held no surprises.
The Blazers turned in some improved performances from last week’s district meet and grabbed the eighth-place trophy with 139.975 points on Thursday evening at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall.
Holy Names won the title with 176.725.
“We were just glad that we got here,” said Timberline coach Shannon Brigham. “The girls had fun. We knew some of the other teams would be very good.”
With two freshmen, Madi Tanneberg and Jasmine Shea, among the three gymnasts who competed in all four events at state, the Blazers may have set the table for future success.
“Hopefully, getting to state gives us more publicity. The more people know about our team, the more people may want to join us,” Brigham said. “Our numbers can grow, we’ll have better depth.”
Tanneberg posted the Blazers’ top individual all-around score (29.850), with senior Stephanie Svach right behind (29.275) as she finished her career with a strong 8.225 vault on Timberline’s final rotation. Shea (28.325) posted her highest mark in floor exercise at 8.350.
“Our freshmen developed quite a few skills over the course of the season. Some of them are already talking about new skills they want to work on for next year,” Brigham said.
The Blazers got off to a strong start on the uneven bars when five of their six competitors — Makenna Hansen, Joanna Pingel, Brianna Schuette, Svach and Tanneberg — improved their scores from districts. Tanneberg recorded the highest score, 7.300.
Timberline lost some ground on the balance beam and the floor, but finished strong in the vault as, again, five girls improved their marks from districts: Denise Tristan, Hansen, Tanneberg, Shea and Svach.
The meet continues with 4A action on Friday.
Olympia qualified four individual athletes: Katiana Welsheimer was the top qualifier from the 4A West Central District meet in the vault (8.675) and second in the beam (8.825). She also will compete in floor. Kate Havens won the district beam (9.025) and also will compete in bars and floor at state.
The other two Bears taking part will be Kirsandra Welsheimer (floor) and Lillia Allen (beam).
