Tigers snarl back in second half to oust Tumwater

Before their Feb 13th practice while holding an event timing stopwatch Bear's swimming coach Mel Smith gives his team a pop quiz on guessing how long, (or short) .435 seconds is in either qualifying or not during the upcoming state championships in Federal Way.
Wilson quickly built a 10-point lead against North Thurston in the second quarter, but then trailed by two entering halftime. The teams were tied entering the fourth quarter before Wilson pulled away for a 69-62 victory in the first round of the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament on Wednesday at Timberline High School.