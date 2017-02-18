Capital vs North Thurston Boys Basketball Playoffs

Capital senior Chris Schnellman jumps into the stands to celebrate with fans following the Cougars' victory over North Thurston in Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball loser-out district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
North Thurston's Aaron Stone is harassed by Capital defenders Jack Collard (left) and Matt Mickelson during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Chris Schnellman slaps away a shot by North Thurston's Gunner Nielsen during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Luke Layton tips over North Thurston defender Gunner Nielsen during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Matt Mickelson rejects a shot by North Thurston's Gunner Nielsen during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
North Thurston defender Aaron Stone stretches to block a three-point shot by Capital's Matt Mickelson during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Luke Layton puts up a shot over North Thurston defenders Clay Christian (left) and Jeremy Spencer during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Chris Penner (15) loses the ball as he collides with North Thurston defender Clay Christian during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Matt Mickelson puts up a shot between North Thurston defenders Clay Christian (left) and Aaron Stone during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
The Capital bench and fans celebrate a Cougars' score late in Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game against North Thurston at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Chris Penner puts up a shot over North Thurston defender Garrett Wallace during Saturday afternoon's 3A boys basketball district playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 18, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com