Black Hills vs Archbishop Murphy Girls Basketball Regional Playoffs

Black Hills' Emma Duff (22) slides past Archbishop Murphy defender Maddie Hill during Saturday's 2A Girls Basketball regional playoff game at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Feb. 25, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Black Hills post Maisy Williams (2) rejects a shot by Archbishop Murphy's Olivia Riojas during Saturday's 2A Girls Basketball regional playoff game at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Feb. 25, 2017.
Black Hills point guard Lindsey Nurmi dishes a pass to teammate Taylor Patti under pressure from Archbishop Murphy defender Maddie Hill during Saturday's 2A Girls Basketball regional playoff game at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Feb. 25, 2017.
Black Hills' Taylor Patti (top) and Maisy Williams (bottom) fight for a loose ball with Archbishop Murphy's Olivia Riojas during Saturday's 2A Girls Basketball regional playoff game at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Feb. 25, 2017.
Black Hills point guard Lindsey Nurmi slices to the basket past Archbishop Murphy defender Olivia Riojas during Saturday's 2A Girls Basketball regional playoff game at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Feb. 25, 2017.
Black Hills wing Emma Duff floats to the basket between Archbishop Murphy defenders Chloe Morrison (24) and Julia Lucas during Saturday's 2A Girls Basketball regional playoff game at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Feb. 25, 2017.
