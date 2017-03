More Videos

2:44 Capital's TJ Mickelson is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area boys basketball player of the year

2:15 Meet the Olympian’s 2017 All-Area boys basketball team

2:11 Meet the Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team

2:32 Emma Duff is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area girls basketball player of the yea

2:11 Black Hills’ Emma Duff leads The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team

2:16 Black Hills outlasts Archbishop Murphy in 2A state regional to secure first-round bye

2:03 Big second quarter lifts undefeated Abes over Capital in state regional

6:00 Wolves end late scare to top Archbishop Murphy in 2A girls state regional

3:33 W.F. West beats Wapato in 2A girls basketball regional playoffs

2:29 W.F. West turns up defense, coasts to regional win over Wapato

2:04 Tumwater’s Cy Hicks feels validation after winning 2A heavyweight title

1:40 Curtis Lenz becomes first Rainier state wrestling champion since 2006