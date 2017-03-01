Bellamine Prep vs Woodinville Girls State Basketball

Bellarmine Prep players celebrate as the Lions hold off the Woodinville Falcons for a 68-58 win in their opening-round game of the 4A girls basketball state tournament in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bellarmine Prep's Reyelle Frazier lies on the floor after taking a tumble late in Lions' 68-58 win over the Woodinville Falcons in their opening-round game of the 4A girls basketball state tournament in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bellarmine Prep's Jenny Hagle (left) battles Woodinville's Alena Coomar as they race to a loose ball during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bellarmine Prep's Reyelle Frazier (15) puts up a shot over Woodinville defenders Gabriella Whalen and Alena Coomer (44) during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Woodinville's Regan Schenck is pressured by Bellarmine Prep defenders Jenny Hagle (left) and Reyelle Frazier during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bellarmine Prep's Shalyse Smith smiles as she goes to the foul line late in the Lions' 68-58 victory over the Woodinville Falcons during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bellarmine Prep's Shalyse Smith loses the ball under pressure from Woodinville defenders Gabriella Whalen (top) and Kennedy Selway during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bellarmine Prep's Shalyse Smith slips to the basket past Woodinville defender Gabriella Whalen during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bellarmine Prep defender Madeline Garcia pressures Woodinville's Gabriella Whalen during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Woodinville's Gabriella Whalen (left) battles Bellarmine Prep's Shalyse Smith for position under the basket during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Woodinville's Gabriella Whalen stretches for a rebound during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game against Bellarmine Prep in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bellarmine Prep's Shalyse Smith pushes the ball up court in front of Woodinville defender Gabriella Whalen during Wednesday afternoon's 4A girls basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on March 1, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com