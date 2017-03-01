Capital vs Wilson Boys State Basketball

Capital's Chris Penner looks to get rid of the ball as he is swarmed by Wilson defenders (from left) Austin Bates, Londrell Hamilton and Michael Doss during their opening-round game of 3A boys basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Wilson's Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws down a dunk over Capital defender Chris Schnellman during their opening-round game of 3A boys basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Capital defender Jack Collard tries to draw a charge on Wilson's Londrell Hamilton during their opening-round game of 3A boys basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Capital's Chris Penner drives the lane against Wilson defender Londrell Hamilton during their opening-round game of 3A boys basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Wilson's Londrell Hamilton (left) steals the ball from Capital's Luke Layton during their opening-round game of 3A boys basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Capital's Luke Layton drives the baseline against Wilson defender Daniel Santana during their opening-round game of 3A boys basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Wilson's Emmitt Matthews Jr. lets out a roar after scoring against Capital during their opening-round game of 3A boys basketball state tournament game in the TacomaDome on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
