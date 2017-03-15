High school baseball: Capital 12, Olympia 4 — Big inning boosts Cougars

Capital High School erupted for eight runs in the third inning and coasted to a 12-4 crosstown rivalry win over Olympia in a game played in the next town over Wednesday night.
The game was moved to the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey because of wet conditions at Capital’s field.
The Cougars banged out 17 hits off five Olympia pitchers to end a two-game losing streak suffered on their annual season-opening trip to the Tri-Cities over the weekend.
Capital is 2-2 on the year while Olympia fell to 1-1.
The Bears scored twice in the top of the first inning.
Scott Gunther led off with a ground-ball single and stole second on the first pitch to Skyler Davis, who eventually walked. One out later, after a double steal, Jared Manning fought off a two-strike pitch for a soft line single to center, scoring both runners.
Olympia starter Austin Van Dyk shut out the Cougars in the first two innings, striking out four. But in the third, the roof fell in.
The first five Capital batters reached base and scored. Aiden Short and Kyle Johnson each singled to drive in the tying runs. Jacob Loose bunted them into scoring position on the first pitch from Olympia reliever Sam Fairchild. Short, who started and got the win for Capital, then scored on a wild pitch and the Cougars never trailed again.
Peyton Greene went 4 for 4 and scored three runs to lead Capital offensively.
Manning and Gunther drove in late runs for the Bears, who open 4A SPSL play next Tuesday at home against Emerald Ridge.
Capital hosts Juanita in a nonleague game at the RAC on Saturday before starting its 3A South Sound Conference schedule at home Monday against Gig Harbor.
