Prep roundup: Orting’s John Thompson strikes out eight in a lopsided win over Foss

BASEBALL
Top performer: John Thompson, Orting
Eight strikeouts over four innings in a win over Foss
Orting 21, Foss 1: John Thompson’s arm was on fire as he led the Cardinals with eight strikeouts over four innings on Wednesday.
What initially started off a close game ended up being a five-inning blowout for Orting.
“The game was 3 to 1 going into the third, then Orting got five hits in a row, which kind of broke the game open,” Foss coach Roy Young said. “That was the tale of the game right there.”
Foss struggled as pitcher Donald Scott threw 76 pitches, enough to require a three-day rest period under a new rule.
“With the new pitching rule, it kind of makes it difficult to keep kids in,” Young said. “If he throws more than 75, he has to have three days off.”
Scott was tested by Orting’s strong hitting combo of Cody Leonard, who went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, and Aaden Amburgey, who was 3 for 4, had three RBIs and scored two runs.
SOFTBALL
Top performer: Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks, Timberline
15 strikeouts over six innings, and three runs driven in
Timberline 12, Lakes 2 (6 innings): Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks had a strong showing for the Blazers, pitching all six innings and striking out 15 on Wednesday.
Taylor-Sparks drove in three runs and scored three runs.
Timberline started off strong, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Blazers kept scoring and the game was called after six innings.
Timberline’s Bailly Haddock went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Aaliyah Campbell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
BOYS SOCCER
Vashon 1, Northwest 0: Ben Gass scored on a penalty kick to lift Vashon on Wednesday.
Zane Bork “was in the box with the ball and dribbled, and the defender took him out,” said Vashon coach Ben Bork.
Gass then stepped up to take the penalty kick, and he put it away.
