Capital vs Olympia Baseball

Capital's Tanner Johnson scores the game-tying run in front of Olympia catcher Brendan Nee on Kyle Johnson's RBI single during the third inning of Wednesday night's crosstown rivalry baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia leadoff batter Scott Gunter pops up safely in front of Capital third baseman Travis Tallman for a stolen base during Wednesday night's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Gunter went on to score on an RBI single by Jared Manning.
Olympia leadoff batter Scott Gunter slides safely into second base for a steal in front of Capital shortstop Carson Bertelli during Wednesday night's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Gunter also stole third and scored on an RBI single by Jared Manning.
Capital's Peyton Greene (2) beats the throw to Olympia first baseman Clyde Twitty during Wednesday night's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Olympia leadoff batter Scott Gunter dives back safely to first base under the pickoff throw to Capital first baseman Jacob Loose during Wednesday night's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Gunter stole second, third and scored on an RBI single by Jared Manning.
Capital baserunner Peyton Greene (2) slides safely under the tag attempt by Olympia third baseman Brian Ingley for a stolen base during Wednesday night's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Olympia second baseman Skyler Davis turns the front end of a double play on Capital's Alex Halstead during Wednesday night's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
