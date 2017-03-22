Prep roundup: Kory Piland and Jorge Lopez power Rogers over Olympia

BASEBALL
Top performer: Tanner Peterson, Rogers
3IP, 3K, 0H, 0R in a 14-0 win over Olympia
Rogers 14, Olympia 0: Off a dominant start in which they scored seven runs in the first inning and six in the second, the Rams overwhelmed the Bears on Wednesday.
“The guys were being aggressive,” Rogers coach Matt Whitehead said. “I think we got four or five hits in a row without getting an out.”
Batting particularly well was Kory Piland, who went 3 for 4, scored three runs and had an RBI, and Jorge Lopez, who went 2 for 2 with five RBIs and a home run.
“In the second inning ... we got five runs after getting two outs,” Whitehead said.
The Rams will visit the Puyallup Vikings at 7 p.m. Friday.
River Ridge 6, Orting 5: The Hawks had a clutch three-run final inning to come back against the Cardinals.
“We were up 5-3 in the top of the seventh,” said Orting coach Jeremy McNinch. “They were able to push some runs across.”
The Cardinals scored four runs in the third inning and one in the sixth behind the batting of Justice Wilkins, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Kohlton Budnick, who had two RBIs.
“We had an opportunity to tie it up. We just didn’t get the job done,” McNinch said. “Tip your hat to River Ridge because they managed to get the job done and get the ‘W.’ ”
River Ridge will host Renton at 4 p.m. Friday.
Sumner 10, South Kitsap 3: Home runs gave the Spartans momentum over the Wolves.
“We got two home runs in the second inning,” said Sumner coach Casey Adcox. “(Kyle) Vanhout hit the first, he had two home runs today, and Jake Gehri, the catcher, followed up with a solo shot.”
Vanhout went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Teammate Tyson Rainwater was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Spartans will host the Curtis Vikings at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Curtis 5, Graham-Kapowsin 4: Jackson Robinette threw a solid game for the Vikings against the Eagles.
“In and out of rain swells, Jackson did a good job of settling down a little bit,” Curtis coach Bryan Robinson said.
Robinette pitched for five innings and got three strikeouts.
“Sammy (Abbott) and AJ (Morioka) have been kind of struggling to start the year,” Robinson said. “They carried us big-time today offensively.”
Abbott went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, and Morioka went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Morioka also got the save.
The Vikings will visit the Sumner Spartans at 4 p.m. Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Mount Rainier 2, Kentlake 0: Set plays paid off for the Rams against the Falcons on Wednesday.
“We were pretty dangerous on set plays early,” Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn said. “That was how we scored our first goal off a corner kick.”
That goal was put away by Colby Nelson in the seventh minute off an assist from Dennis Barahona, who went on to score in the 62nd minute.
“Dennis got in behind with a one-on-one with the keeper and finished it low,” Mohn said.
Mount Rainier keeper Alex Weaver got the shutout by stopping four shots.
“In the second half they went a little more direct with their style of play, which caught us by surprise,” Mohn said. “My keeper had all those four saves in the half.”
SOFTBALL
Top performer: Kirsten Ritchie, Peninsula
Allowed no hits through 6 IP, 12 Ks, 3-4, 3B, 3R in 9-6 win over Shelton
Peninsula 9, Shelton 6: Kirsten Ritchie allowed no hits through six innings to lead the Seahawks over the Highclimbers on Wednesday.
“Ritchie is the leader on the team,” Peninsula coach Pete Pratz said. “She is a strong pitcher and only will get stronger through the season.”
Ritchie had 12 strikeouts from the mound, and scored three runs herself while going 3 for 4 at the plate.
“The girls are aggressive on the bases, but we still have a way to go,” Pratz said. “We are young. We hope to carry this over into the future.”
Ritchie was pulled before the final inning, and Shelton rallied by scoring six runs off of four hits.
“We’ve been stuck in the gym, but we finally got some games under our belts and some experience,” Pratz said. “Shelton is a tough team, they are well-coached.”
The Seahawks will visit the North Kitsap Vikings at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rogers 8, Bellarmine Prep 4: Kirsten Johnson pitched five strong innings, with five strikeouts, in a rain-shortened game.
“I think the infield’s execution, considering the conditions, having only one error was good,” Rogers coach Doug James said. “It rained three innings out of the five.”
For Rogers, Georgiabelle Benning went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, and Ariel Clark went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
“Everybody just kind of played their game,” James said. “It just was a real consistent game.”
The Rams will visit the Puyallup Vikings at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
