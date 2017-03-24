Prep roundup: Michael Came and Kevin Flannery help lead Olympia past Bellarmine Prep in baseball

Baseball
Top performer: Alex McBee, Auburn Mountainview
Threw 6.1 innings and struck out 15 in combined no-hitter over Thomas Jefferson.
Olympia 8, Bellarmine Prep 2: In his first high school start for the Bears, Michael Came came up big against the Lions on Thursday.
Came kept the Bears in the game, as it was tied at 2-2 after the fourth inning, by making sure there was no chance for more Lions’ runs. Then Olympia broke it open in the sixth.
“The biggest thing was that Came was keeping us in the game, and we kept picking away at their pitching,” said Olympia coach Steve Roth. “We got to the sixth and that’s when Kevin Flannery got his double.”
Flannery’s RBI double brought in two runs. That would start the rally and keep the runs flowing for Olympia.
“Flannery swang well today, he’s our number eight hitter in the lineup,” Roth said. “We talk about having good at-bats, and he got a good pitch there.”
Came helped his own cause by going 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Orting 4, Tyee 2: J.T. Thompson was dominant on the hill for the Cardinals as he struck out 11 batters and walked one.
But his biggest contribution came on a double steal late in the game.
With Cody Leonard on first and Thompson on third, the green light was on for Leonard. He got a good jump and forced the catcher to throw, right as Thompson took off for home. That sparked the three-run rally in the fifth inning that gave the Cardinals the win.
“It was a good baseball game, and it really just came down to that big turning point,” said Orting coach Jeremy McNinch.
Jeff Schultz came in to pitch the last 1.1 innings and earn the save for the Cardinals. Orting’s Aaden Amburgey went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Auburn Mountainview 2, Jefferson 1: Despite the Raiders having one run on the board, Alex McBee and Rylee Daugherty combined to no-hit them all the way through eight innings.
Taking the first 6.1 innings, McBee struck out 15 batters and his only mistake would be walking the Raiders’ Mason Delacruz in the fourth inning. Delacruz was able to steal second, then come around to score on Lions’ errors.
But in the end, it would be Nathan Schelling who helped lift the Lions, going 2 for 4 and scoring a run.
South Kitsap 7, Graham-Kapowsin 6: Torre Digiovanni’s solo shot for the Wolves would prove the biggest difference maker..
Down by one run going into the seventh inning, the Wolves scored two runs in the top half to take a late lead. They then held on. Dusti Garcia went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
The Eagles’ Tyler Wheeler went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Todd Beamer 3, Auburn 1: The Titans took an early lead and never looked back.
Nate Clow and Jared Thompson both had one hit, and each drove in a run for the Titans.
Jace Graves went 1 for 2 with an RBI double for the Trojans.
Boys Soccer
Top performer: Jonathan Ramirez, Mount Tahoma
Scored two goals in 4-2 win over Wilson.
Mount Tahoma 4, Wilson 2: The trick to beating the Rams is playing like the Rams. Or at least that’s the strategy that T-Birds coach Bernard Unwin implemented Thursday.
“We played them at their own game, there were a few long balls, and some good one-on-one battles and good finishing,” he said. “It was a very well-fought game in this sometimes heated rivalry.”
Jonathan Ramirez, a sub for the T-Birds, scored the first of his two goals in the 50th minute after just coming onto the pitch. The Rams gave up a loose ball and Ramirez took advantage.
“This is a strong squad and it’s great we can maintain a similar strength from the bench,” Unwin said. “The boys haven’t had much success in the past few years, but sitting at the top of the table at 3-0 is good for them.”
Ramirez also scored in the 60th minute. Nestor Rodriguez opened the T-Birds’ scoring in the 18th minute on a penalty kick.
Softball
Top performer: Katy Cook, Franklin Pierce
Went 5 for 5 with two home runs and three RBIs in 13-12 win over Lindbergh.
Franklin Pierce 13, Lindbergh 12: Katy Cook may be a freshman, but the fastpitch player is already making a name for herself and the Cardinals.
After the Cardinals fell behind, 12-7, in the seventh inning against the Eagles on Thursday, Cook stepped up her game to another level.
“Cook started off the seventh inning with a solo home run and that rallied our team,” said Franklin Pierce coach Jennifer Bruce. “It was very exciting to see the girls never give up.”
But Cook wasn’t done. In the eighth inning, Cook blasted another shot to win the game for the Cardinals, finishing with three RBIs.
Cook is the only freshman on the varsity squad.
“Courtney Cooper also did well today when she came in in the second inning, and (she) struck out nine batters. She helped us shut them down for a while,” Bruce said. “After today, she might start.”
The Cardinals’ Delani Sager went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs.
Bellarmine Prep 4, Kentlake 0: Chelsea Smith was lights out on the mound for the Lions, going the distance and striking out 11.
Errors hurt the Falcons, particularly in the fifth inning when the Lions scored their first two runs.
Maddy Garcia went 2 for 3 and scored two runs for the Lions.
