Prep roundup: Puyallup baseball rallies past Rogers on Eric Peterson’s walk-off walk

Baseball
Top performer: Adam Fashel, Bonney Lake
3-5, 2 2Bs, SB, 7 RBIs — in 12-9 win over Auburn Mountainview.
Puyallup 6, Rogers 5: The Vikings came back in the seventh and won on a walk off — literally.
Eric Peterson drew the walk from Rogers’ Kelby Mensonides and that brought in Ryan Teague to seal the victory for Puyallup, which trailed 5-4 entering the finall inning.
To tie the game, Tallon Yerbury singled to left field and that brought in Zack Larson to score. Yerbury went 2-3 with a triple and drove in two runs.
Peterson went 2 for 2 and had two RBIs.
Bonney Lake 12, Auburn Mountainview 9: Adam Fahsel drove in seven runs to lift the Panthers past the Lions.
He did that on three hits, including two doubles, in the matchup of former 3A SPSL rivals.
Auburn Mountainview led 5-1 before Bonney Lake scored six runs in the top of the fourth. Then the Lions led 7-6 before the Panthers tacked on four more runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Rams’ Cameron Pak went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.
Black Hills 3, North Thurston 2: Pitching and defense were the keys for the Wolves as Taylor Simmons and Nik Quartano dominated from the hill on Friday.
“We turned two double plays, and one was to win the game,” said Black Hills coach Todd Venable. “Simmons got his first start for us today, going 4 ⅓ innings. Quartano came in and got a first-pitch double play.”
That double play was critical as there were runners on first and third, threatening to score in the fifth inning. But that one-pitch double play shut down the threat.
Zach Loveless drove in two runs for Black Hills.
“Loveless is a freshman that won the starting catcher job,” Venable said. “He hits ninth and leads our team in RBIs. That’s a credit to our seventh and eighth hitters getting on base.”
The Rams’ Caleb Congdon had a productive day. He went 2 for 3 and smacked a home run.
White River 4, Franklin Pierce 3: Despite an error in the sixth inning that led to two Cardinals runs, the Hornets kept their composure and held on for the win.
“We were playing calmly and stable through the game, but an untimely error and it brought in two runs,” said White River coach Nate Barnett. “We weren’t shaken and finished the inning. That’s because we talk about about how we manage our emotions and intensity.”
White River benefited from Braden Fjeld’s performance on the mound. He helped his own cause with a double and an RBI.
“He gave us a chance to build a lead,” Barnett said. “ Fjeld is a lefty. And he doesn’t overpower people, he just throws strikes.”
Cole Ritchie went 2 for 2 for the Hornets with a double and an RBI, while Garret Bond went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
The Cardinals’ Jamar Robinson and Ethan Bailey each had one hit and a run scored.
Boys Soccer
Top performers: Kyle Casey and Alex Comfort, Bellarmine Prep
2 goals each — in 5-3 win over Emerald Ridge.
Bellarmine Prep 5, Emerald Ridge 3: The Lions came storming back on Friday after trailing 3-1 at halftime.
Kyle Casey had Bellarmine’s first-half goal in the 27th minute, and scored again in the 51st minute. Alex Comfort chimed in 17 minutes later to tie the match at 3-3.
Comfort scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute.
The final nail was driven in by Reese Zurfluh in the 75th minute.
The Jaguars benefited from goals by Cade Bennett, Jordan Neuman and Jordan Cummings in the first half.
Mount Rainier 1, Kennedy Catholic 0: Dennis Barahona scored in the first minute on a feed from Briskans Shibale.
The Rams’ Alex Weaver was on fire, making crucial saves.
Renton 3, Steilacoom 2: After Redwan Mohamed scored twice for the Indians, Adrian Cordoba’s goal in the 80th minute won the game for Renton.
Two minutes earlier, Mitchell Bain got the ball from Keegan Boyd and scored for the Sentinels to tie the game at 2-2.
Olympia 1, Curtis 0: The Bears are making work of these 4A SPSL schools so far.
Olympia earned the shutout victory behind Matteo DelGuidice’s strong play in goal to give the Bears their second victory.
The only score was an own goal in the 60th minute.
Olympia opened the season with a 3-2 win against Emerald Ridge, then tied with Rogers and now beat Curtis. So against the new 4A SPSL opponents it is unbeaten. It’s lone loss was 5-0 against former 4A Narrows rival Bellarmine Prep as both school jumped into the 4A SPSL before the school year.
Softball
Top performer: Katherine Sicoli, Curtis
2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs — in 19-9 win over Graham-Kapowsin.
Curtis 19, Graham-Kapowsin 9: The Vikings poured on the offense against the Eagles on Friday, led by Katherine Sicoli.
Sicoli went 2 for 3, smacked a double and drove in two runs. Alaira Wilson also had two hits and two RBIs.
For the Eagles, Morgan Britton went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Kennedy Burkman went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Comments