High School Sports

March 25, 2017 10:17 PM

Prep roundup: Adam Taylor supplies the offensive juice with three base hits as Decatur dumps Enumclaw

Staff reports

Baseball

Top performer: Adam Taylor, Decatur

Went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in a 10-4 win over Enumclaw.

Kentwood 5, Mount Rainier 3: The Conquerors came out firing against the Rams, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.

Kentwood’s Cade Harris went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Alex Yu was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

The Rams were led by Armond Swanson, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. The Rams scored a run in the seventh inning, but the rally fell short.

Decatur 10, Enumclaw 4: The Golden Gators jumped all over the Hornets in the first two innings and never looked back.

Adam Taylor went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. He scored three times for Decatur. Teammate Ben Ray went 2 for 4 with a solo home run.

Enumclaw’s Austin Wilson went 4 for 4 and teammate Damon Bedgisoff went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. The Hornets scored all of their runs in the third inning.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record

View more video

Sports Videos