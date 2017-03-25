Prep roundup: Adam Taylor supplies the offensive juice with three base hits as Decatur dumps Enumclaw

Baseball
Top performer: Adam Taylor, Decatur
Went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in a 10-4 win over Enumclaw.
Kentwood 5, Mount Rainier 3: The Conquerors came out firing against the Rams, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.
Kentwood’s Cade Harris went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Alex Yu was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
The Rams were led by Armond Swanson, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. The Rams scored a run in the seventh inning, but the rally fell short.
Decatur 10, Enumclaw 4: The Golden Gators jumped all over the Hornets in the first two innings and never looked back.
Adam Taylor went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. He scored three times for Decatur. Teammate Ben Ray went 2 for 4 with a solo home run.
Enumclaw’s Austin Wilson went 4 for 4 and teammate Damon Bedgisoff went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. The Hornets scored all of their runs in the third inning.
