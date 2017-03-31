Baseball preview: Capital hangs hopes on 1-2 pitching duo of Loose, Short

Jacob Loose and Aidan Short are both tall, usually play first base when not on the pitcher’s mound and are seniors.
That’s where the similarities end.
Loose is a crafty left-hander who counts on a wide repertoire of pitches to get batters out, while Short is a hard-throwing right-hander. Loose was born in Canada and plans to delay a college career for two years while serving a mission for his church. Short expects to jump right into NCAA Division III baseball.
Together they give Capital High School an effective 1-2 pitching rotation.
“Jacob’s not a real hard thrower, but every pitch he throws moves,” Cougars fourth-year coach Jesse Elam said. “Aidan’s a big kid (6-foot-4) out on the mound striding toward you and he touches 83-84 miles per hour on his fastball.”
The difference can be an effective factor for Capital in the 3A South Sound Conference’s usual two-game weekly series against the same opponent.
Loose, the MVP of the now-disbanded 3A Narrows League a year ago, has pitched from the moment he took up baseball at 6 years old.
“I love swinging the bat, but my skill set is more for pitching,” Loose said. “I threw mostly fastballs and change-ups in youth baseball.”
Loose credits his longtime coach Doug Tallman, father of Capital senior Travis Tallman, for much of his development.
“When I got to high school, the Capital coaches taught me the curveball,” he said.
A curveball that breaks so well Elam couldn’t find a word to describe it.
“His fastball has a run on it, too. He mixes his pitches very well,” Elam said. “He does a great job of keeping batters off-balance.”
Loose has been getting attention from a number of junior college coaches. A native of Vancouver Island who moved to Olympia at 2 years old, Loose plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before playing college baseball.
Many Mormon athletes play a year in college before serving, but Loose sees a benefit to serving his mission right after high school.
“With the opportunity to play in college there, I think it’s better to give my arm a break, then play four years in a row when I get back,” he said.
Short is leaning toward playing at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, next season. Elam says he has the tools to succeed beyond high school.
“He’s tough, especially when he gets his curveball over,” Elam said. “He’s learning a split-finger fastball, too. He’s got good hands for it, with long fingers. Cody Jenkins, who was a senior last year, developed an effective one. We think it can be an intimidating pitch for Aidan.”
Like Loose, Short took to pitching early on — 9 years old for him — in Capital Little League.
“I like being in control of the game,” Short said. “Your defense depends on you to throw strikes and get batters to hit balls they can turn into outs.”
He attributes his quick fastball to an old-fashioned activity some baseball people say has become too rare among young players:
“Just playing catch a lot,” he said. “I’ll do a lot of long-tossing, keep moving back as far as I can while still adding velocity.”
Last week, Short turned in the Cougars’ best pitching performance of the young season, striking out seven and scattering eight hits to shut out Gig Harbor, 2-0. He called the game a team effort.
“A lot of guys made good defensive plays and Kyle Casperson (Capital’s sophomore catcher) had a great game calling pitches,” Short said. “Usually the coaches call the pitches, but in that game Kyle did it and got me into a good rhythm.”
Unfortunately for Capital, they ran into stellar pitching from Timberline’s Tucker Stroup, who struck out 13, and Caleb Beard, suffering back-to-back SSC shutouts earlier this week.
“We’re focused on forgetting those games and working to get back to the rhythm we had before,” Short said.
Elam sees potential for a strong finish.
“We’re still a work in progress,” he said. “But we can be mentally though. The kids are starting to get it. Once we do, the sky’s the limit. We’re not the most talented team in the state, but we can compete.”
High school baseball primer
TEAMS TO BEAT
Take your pick of local 2A teams this season. River Ridge, Tumwater and W.F. West each return several starters from last season, when all three programs advanced to the 2A state tournament. The Bearcats and T-Birds — along with Black Hills — should battle for the 2A Evergreen Conference title. River Ridge is a contender to win the 2A South Puget Sound League’s Sound Division.
LEAGUE FAVORITES
4A SPSL — Puyallup. 3A SSC — Gig Harbor. 2A SPSL Sound — River Ridge. 2A EvCo — W.F. West. 1A EvCo — Hoquiam. 2B Central — Napavine. 2B Pacific — Ocosta.
MARK THE DATE
Wednesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m.: W.F. West at Tumwater — The T-Birds host the Bearcats in a game that could help decide the 2A EvCo title.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
INF Noah Andrews, Tumwater, sr.: Lower Columbia College commit averaged .355 last season with 20 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
P/INF Zach Carter, River Ridge, sr.: Had a fielding percentage of 1.000 through league play as a junior. Was a 2A SPSL first-teamer as a pitcher and infielder.
P/INF Derek Downey, Olympia, sr.: Lower Columbia commit is 6-foot-9, and posted a 0.89 ERA with 42 strikeouts as a junior.
P/INF Jacob Loose, Capital, sr.: Was the 3A Narrows League pitching MVP as a junior after tossing two one-hitters.
OF Ethan Loveless, Black Hills, so.: Attracting Division I interest after hitting .300 with 21 RBIs as a freshman.
BEST OF THE REST
OF Blake Anderson, River Ridge, so.; P/INF Brayden Anderson, River Ridge, sr.; P/OF Hodges Bailey, Centralia, sr.; C Spencer Brewer, Tenino, sr.; INF Hunter Coleman, Rainier, sr.; INF Sam Condon, Capital, sr.; P/INF Ricky Cruse, Rainier, so.; C Jackson Davis, Tumwater, sr.; P/INF Peyton Greene, Capital, sr.; INF/OF Jace Griffis, Tenino, so.; P/OF Tyson Guerrero, W.F. West, jr.; OF Scott Gunther, Olympia, sr.; P/INF Dakota Hawkins, W.F. West, jr.; P/C Dakota Hill, Yelm, sr.; P/OF Nathan Hutson, Black Hills, sr.; P/OF Tanner Johnson, Capital, sr.; INF Peter Kosierowski, Northwest Christian, sr.; INF Christian Larson, Timberline, jr.; P/INF Jeter Larson, River Ridge, so.; INF Zach Lofgren, Rainier, so.; P/INF Ben Maratita, River Ridge, sr.; P/INF Jaycee Miller, Black Hills, sr.; C Brenden Nee, Olympia, jr.; P/INF Austin Parr, Black Hills, sr.; INF Levi Reise, Rainier, jr.; C Zach Robbins, Capital, jr.; P/INF Ryan Sheedy, Yelm, jr.; P/INF Aidan Short, Capital, sr.; OF Noah Sirkel, Tumwater, sr.; P/INF Dylan Stakelin, Tenino, sr.; INF Tucker Stroup, Timberline, sr.; OF Brandon Thompson, Yelm, sr.; INF Robbie Wall, Tenino, sr.; P/INF Cody Williams, Elma, sr.; P/C Nole Wollan, W.F. West, jr.
Lauren Smith: lsmith@theolympian.com
