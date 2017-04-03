High school sports roundup for April 3, 2017

Baseball
Top Performer: Cameron Pak, Rogers (1-for-4, GW RBI, R — Hit game winner in bottom of the 10th to help Rogers win 6-5 over South Kitsap).
Rogers 6, South Kitsap 5 (10): The Rams scored in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Then in the ninth inning, South Kitsap scored two runs, which was matched by Rogers.
Then Cameron Pak came up to bat in the bottom of the 10th inning.
With Kyler Barton already on second base and Hunter Briggs on first, all Pak needed to do was make contact. And he did, getting his first, and most important, hit of the night.
Barton would charge home from second as the ball raced past him to get into center field. His run finally ended the marathon of a game.
Kolby Force led all hitters going 3-for-5 on the day with two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base for the Rams. Jorge Lopez also chipped in a 1-for-1 night with two RBIs as well.
South Kitsap’s Alex Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI, but couldn’t get any more insurance runs during the extra innings.
Gig Harbor 3, Timberline 2: Late inning drama lifted the Tides over the Blazers as pitcher Avery Jones took it upon himself to go the distance for Gig Harbor.
“Jones was really good, we made three errors behind him though,” said assistant coach Larry Roehr. “It was a dominating performance from him. They only had two good hits off of him.”
Jones pitched all seven innings for the Tides, giving up five hits, an earned run and struck out ten. But as he threw a gem, Body Tisch kept the Tides alive in the late innings.
Cole Smith walked and Chad Stevens beat out an infield hit to set Tisch up at the plate. With a flared ball out to left, Tisch drove Smith in to tie the game in the fifth.
Then in the sixth, RJ Green scored the go ahead run as the Blazers committed an error in the infield. Green was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored.
Olympia 5, Graham-Kapowsin 2: The Eagles kept clawing at the Bears’ lead, and even managed to score a couple of runs in the top half of the seventh, but fell just short.
“That was big. We thought we would be able to close it out in the seventh, they got to our guy,” said Olympia coach Steve Roth. “They loaded the bases before we had to bring in Trevor Krug to shut the door.”
Before Krug came in, Derek Downey was pitching pretty well as he went 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and allowed five hits.
The likes of the Eagles’ Beau Blowers getting a late game RBI forced Krug to step in.
Krug struck out both batters he faced, effectively shutting down the Eagles’ rally. Brendan Nee led Olympia offensively going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Yelm 8, Shelton 5: The Tornados withstood the Highclimbers’ comeback in the top of the seventh and came away with the victory.
Ryan Sheedy went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. His big bat primarily carried Yelm as Brandon Thompson was the only other player on the team to get multiple hits.
Shelton was led by Mike Gerhold, who went 2-for-4 with two runs driven in. Caleb Hitsman’s only hit of the day was a triple that also drove in two for the Highclimbers.
Central Kitsap 5, Capital 1: Greyson McCormick’s outing was pretty successful as he went all seven innings for Central Kitsap in a win over Capital.
On top of only giving up four hits, McCormick also struck out seven and gave up one unearned run. Behind him was a solid offensive output.
Tristan Barr went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Capital’s Jacob Loose was the only player that was able to cross the plate against McCormick.
Softball
Top Performer: Delaney Sager, Franklin Pierce (3-4, 2 HRs, 2 RBIs in 12-6 win over Evergreen).
Eatonville 4, River Ridge 2: Despite the Hawks jumping out to a two run lead, the Cruisers came back and broke the tie in the seventh inning thanks to a late error.
Rayna Simmons was able to beat out the throw due to an error made by the Hawks’ third baseman, sending Mackenzie Waller home to score.
Shayla Coleman was also a big part of the win as she came in during the fourth inning and held the Hawks to their two runs.
Leading the Cruisers offensively was Kylie Koszykowski, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
South Kitsap 7, Olympia 4: The Wolves scored three in the sixth inning to break their tie with the Bears and keep the lead for the remainder of the game.
Sacia Cermack came in to pitch the final four innings of the game and she stepped up. Immediately facing a tie game, she only allowed two hits from the Bears and struck out two.
Angel Prewitt was very active on the base paths as she went 4-for-5 — including two infield hits — with an RBI and three runs scored for South Kitsap.
The Bears were led by Glynne Saelid and Brooke Fesenbek as they both went 2-4 with a double and a run scored, but Fesenbek also drove in two runs as Saelid drove in one.
Franklin Pierce 12, Evergreen 6: Delaney Sager was on fire at the plate for the Cardinals in a win over Evergreen.
Going 3-for-4 at the dish, Sager launched two solo home runs on the day to help lift her team to victory over the Wolverines.
But she wasn’t the only productive Cardinal.
Katie Cook and Lindsey Russell both went 2-for-4 and scored three runs combined. Evergreen was led by Lexi White as she went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Boys Soccer
Jefferson 2, Enumclaw 1: The Raiders were able to rally in the second half against the Hornets as Ibrahim Yusuf took over the match.
After the Hornets’ Teagan Eldridge scored off a Brayan Orozco assist in the 15th minute, the game remained that way until Yusuf scored in the 52nd minute.
Fifteen minutes later, the Raiders would take the lead in the match thanks to Yusuf scoring again.
Washington 3, Foss 0: The Patriots were able to click on offense against the Falcons as Johny Bazail scored twice.
Bazail scored first in the 20th minute thanks to an Adrian Alvarez assist and again in the 48th minute as Yovany Beltran fed him the ball.
To cap it off, Shaddrick Wyatt scored in the 67th minute. Peiyton Hilliard got the shutout for the Patriots.
Comments