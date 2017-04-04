Prep roundup: River Ridge’s Greer and Hall combine to pitch no-hitter

Softball
Top Performer: Jade Greer and Ashley Hall, River Ridge (Greer: 3IP, K, 2BB; Hall 4IP, BB, 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2R in 6-0 win over Clover Park)
River Ridge 6, Clover Park 0: Jade Greer and Ashley Hall were on fire for the Hawks as the duo combined to hold the Warriors to no hits in a decisive win Tuesday.
Greer pitched for 3 of the innings, getting one strikeout, and only allowing two walks.
Hall pitched for 4 innings, allowing one walk while also putting in a strong batting performance going 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and coming in for two runs.
Close behind was Hailey Attwood who went 2 for 3 with an RBI and one run.
Kentlake 4, Kentwood 0: The Falcons knocked the Conquerors out of first place with a strong win Tuesday in what was a tight game.
“I was a tough game, they are a tough team,” Kentlake coach Melissa Stanley said.
The Falcons were tough themselves, scoring quick and then having to battle to score again after that first inning.
“The first three runs came pretty quick,” Stanley said. “They were locked up until the fifth inning.”
Kentlake then scored one more run in the fifth inning to help seal the win as Kentwood was shut out in the game off strong pitching by Allison Overall.
“Allison did really well, she struck the other girls out five times and is only a junior,” Stanley said. “This is her first year starting at pitcher.”
Overall threw the whole seven innings throwing 120 pitches only allowing 3 hits. She allowed no runs and got five strikeouts in what was a back to back win for her, a streak that may continue moving forward.
“Allison may pitch again tomorrow,” Stanley said. “I haven’t had to pull her in her games, but if I do, I put her at third.”
The Falcons will play at home next against the Kent-Meridian Royals at 4 p.m.
Baseball
Top Performer: Thomas Wheeler, Graham-Kapowsin (6IP, 5K, 3-4, 3B, RBI in 4-2 win over Bellarmine Prep)
Graham-Kapowsin 4, Bellarmine Prep 2: Led by a great all around performance by Thomas Wheeler, the Eagles tamed the Lions in a big win for the Graham-Kapowsin team.
“It was great, it was our first league win,” Graham-Kapowsin coach Brian Jackson said. “We have been struggling to get a win.”
Strong pitching by Thomas Wheeler helped get that first league win who went for 6 innings and got five strikeouts.
“It was our best pitching performance of the year,” Jackson said. “He kept the ball down really well.”
Wheeler wasn’t limited to his strong pitching performance as he also went 3-4 when batting, getting a triple and a RBI as well.
“We just kinda hit the ball really well today,” Jackson said.
Among those hitting well for the Eagles was Beau Blowers who 2 for 3 with an RBI, Tyler Wheeler who went 3 for 3, and Blake Walden who went 2 for 3.
Even with the strong hitting, the Eagles were down going into the fourth as they struggled to score off of all their hits.
“We left the bases loaded twice so we didn’t come through as good as we really should have,” Jackson said. “It was a tight win and we hung in there to win, it was a great one for our kids.”
The Eagles will look to get another great one when they play next on the road against the Rogers Rams on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Orting 6, Eatonville 4: The Cardinals secured a narrow victory over the Cruisers scoring a bit four runs in the sixth inning to come out on top.
“Our kid Williams pitched a great game,” Eatonville coach Mike Moeller said. “They just got to him in the sixth inning.”
James WIlliams ended up pitching for five innings and getting eight strikeouts while only allowing three hits that came just at the right time.
“They were able to take advantage and we didn’t get the timely hits,” Moeller said. “Other than that it was a pretty even game.”
The Cardinals will play next on the road against the Hockinson Hawks Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Steilacoom 13, Clover Park 3: JJ Lemming stepped up and helped lead the Sentinels to victory over the Warriors.
“JJ Lemming is starting to understand his leadership position,” Steilacoom coach Eric Garrett said.
Lemming went 3 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBI. Close behind was teammate Ryan Smith who went 2 for 2 with 2RBI and Ryan Wiegman who went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.
The hitting by the Sentinels was matched by strong, consistent pitching.
“Christian Murphy, our pitcher, threw strikes,” Garrett said. “It makes the game a lot easier.”
Murphy pitched for all five innings, only allowing four hits and getting eight strikeouts. This performance was part of a much more focused Steilacoom team.
“Our pregame was a lot more focused,” Garrett said. “It was just a matter of getting these kids back on track.”
Despite the strong performance, the Steilacoom coach still was looking for ways the younger team could improve.
“Being a young team, we as a coaching staff have to remind them to keep bringing it every day,” Garrett said. “It’s a marathon so you gotta bring it every day.”
The Sentinels will bring it next at home against the Franklin Pierce Cardinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Timberline 5, Gig Harbor 3: Five runs in the third inning was all the offense that the Blazers scored in their game against the Tides. It was all the offense they would need.
“They got all their runs in the third inning. Unfortunately we had an error, with the bases loaded and let in two unearned runs,” said Gig Harbor coach Larry Roehr. “We only had one error, and it was very costly in the end. That was the difference.”
Error or not, the Blazers still lit it up at the plate as Austin Stroup went 2-3 with a double a run scored. Ben Whitt went 2-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored as well.
For the Tides, Jordan Haworth went 3-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Chad Stevens went 2-2 with an RBI also.
Shelton 3, Yelm 2: The Highclimbers scored late in their game against the Tornados and Max Johnson pitched a solid outing.
Johnson went six innings, striking out seven. His only trouble spot was the fifth inning as both runs he gave up were scored then. The Tornados’ Dakota Hill also had a strong outing as went six innings with five strikeouts and three runs given up.
BOYS SOCCER
Gig Harbor 1, Peninsula 1: As soccer games often do, the matchup between the Tides and the Seahawks ended in a tie as the Gig Harbor team was looking for redemption.
“We played them last Tuesday and lost on a penalty kick,” Gig Harbor coach Todd Northstrom said. “We jumped out on them today and they scored on a penalty kick again.”
Gig Harbor’s Max Frank scored in the 49th minute off an assist by teammate Nate Jones in what was a hard fought game.
“Both teams are physical and they kinda go at each other,” Northstrom said. “It was a tough league game.”
The penalty kick that tied the game was put away by Mason Haubrich in the 65th minute, and the Tides tried to push hard to bounce back to score a winning goal.
“We were really pushing hard to get a second goal,” Northstrom said.
Kentridge 1, Kent-Meridian 0: The Chargers were able to top the Royals on the road, shutting them out in the process.
Dylan Leeman’s 41st minute goal to open the second half was the only score of the match. Leeman was assisted by Thomas Spratt. Jacob Perry got the shutout for the Chargers as well.
