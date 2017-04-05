Prep roundup: Briskans Shibale scores in the 80th minute to win for Mount Rainier boys soccer

Boys soccer
Top performer: Briskans Shibale, Mount Rainier
Scored in the 80th minute in a 2-1 win over Tahoma.
Mount Rainier 2, Tahoma 1: With less than five minutes left, Briskans Shibale scored to break the tie and give the Rams a win over the Bears on Wednesday.
“It was off a long ball, and Jose (Villa) flicked it over,” Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn said. “Briskans got in on a one-on-one and popped it in the back of the net with 15 seconds left in regular time.”
Villa was credited with the assist to Shibale in the 80th minute.
The first goal by the Rams was scored by Dennis Barahona in the 44th minuteTahoma’s Zach Schoenrock answered in the 51st minute.
Both teams struggled to score the rest of the way until Shibale came up big.
Highline 3, Steilacoom 0: The Highlanders wasted no time, getting two goals in the first half.
Jack Madsen scored off an assist from Pedro Castro in the 15th minute, and Mario Simmons did the same from an Christian Cortes assist in the 24th.
To seal the deal, Tommie McNeal scored in the 65th minute off a Madsen assist.
Softball
Top performer: Rylee Agnew, Enumclaw
Pitched seven innings, struck out six, gave up seven hits and two runs in a 9-2 win over Auburn.
Enumclaw 9, Auburn 2: Despite the Trojans taking an early lead, the Hornets came storming back in the middle innings behind some good pitching from Rylee Agnew on Wednesday.
Agnew went all seven innings, striking out six while yielding seven hits and two runs.
Offensively for Enumclaw, Taylor Anglin came up big. She went 3 for 4 with a double, drove in three runs and scored three times. Hailey Roberts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Trojans’ Charity Saevaaetasi singled in a run in the bottom of the fifth. Saevaaetasi scored the other Trojans’ run off an error in the first.
Baseball
Top performer: Alex McBee, Auburn Mountainview
6.1IP, 14K, 0H in a 4-1 win over Federal Way.
Auburn Mountainview 4, Federal Way 1: Alex McBee pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up no hits, to lead the Lions over the Eagles on Wednesday.
The Lions started off strong, scoring three runs in the first inning.
Leading the way for Auburn Mountainview was Dalton Shockman, who went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
The teams play again at 4 p.m. Thursday at Federal Way.
