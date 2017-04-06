Prep roundup: Makiya Thomas gets a pitching save and goes 4 for 4 as Washington wins, 10-3, over Lindbergh

Softball
Top performer: Makiya Thomas, Washington
4 for 4, 2 triples, 1 double, 3 RBIs in a 10-3 win over Lindbergh
Washington 10, Lindbergh 3: Solid defense was the key for the Patriots as they beat the Eagles on Thursday.
“Our biggest asset right now is our defense,” Washington coach Paul Souza said. “We don’t have strong pitching, but we’ve got a very good defensive team.”
Leading the way defensively was Makiya Thomas, who stepped up when she was needed in the last part of the game.
“Makiya Thomas, she played shortstop,” Souza said. “She actually came in to pitch the last two innings and shut them down; she got four strikeouts.”
Thomas went 4 for 4 with two triples, a double, and three RBIs.
Baseball
Top performer: Jayden Low, South Kitsap
6IP, 2R, 6K, 5H, BB in a 4-2 win over Curtis
South Kitsap 4, Curtis 2: Off a strong pitching performance by Jayden Low, the Wolves defeated the Vikings on Thursday.
“We had a costly error in the fourth that led to a couple runs for South Kitsap,” Curtis coach Bryan Robinson said. “Their starting pitcher pitched great.”
That starting pitcher was Low, who pitched for six of seven innings, allowing two runs while getting six strikeouts.
“We have to buckle down with runners in scoring position offensively,” Robinson said. “When we get guys on second and third with less than two outs, we’ve been struggling.”
The Wolves will visit the Newport Knights at 2 p.m. Saturday
Centralia 5, Shelton 3: With a big fourth inning, the Tigers beat the Highclimbers in a back-and-forth game.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning, but it was Shelton that took the lead in the bottom of the third, leaving the Tigers down by a run going into the fourth.
However, Centraliascored four runs and never looked back.
For the Tigers, Joseph Pineda went 2 for 2 and scored a run, and Isaiah Trevino had a base hit and two RBIs.
Comments