Prep roundup: In soccer, Bellarmine Prep’s boys edge Puyallup, 2-1, during ‘Stormageddon’

Boys soccer
Bellarmine Prep 2, Puyallup 1: The Lions were able to score two goals and hold off the Vikings after being down early during a windstorm.
“We were just trying to survive ‘Stormageddon,’ ” Puyallup coach Matt White said. “The wind was 20, 30 miles an hour.”
Despite the wind, the Vikings scored right out of the gate in the second minute.
“It was insane. The wind was going end to end, so we were actually going against the wind, White said. “It was quite the surprise.”
Bellarmine, the winner of the 4A Narrows last year, and Puyallup, the reigning 4A SPSL champion, are now both in the 4A SPSL.
The Lions will host the Rogers Rams at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
Top performer: Austin Dempewolf, Gig Harbor
5.1 IP, 2H, R, 6K, 1-2, R, 3RBIs, HR
Gig Harbor 9, Curtis 2: Austin Dempewolf led the Tides past the Vikings with strong performances on the mound and at the plate, where he hit a three-run homer.
“He hit a home run into the wind,” said Gig Harbor assistant coach Larry Roehr. “He also pitched. So he was kind of the stud of the game, if you will.”
Dempewolf yielded two hits and one run while pitching.
Gig Harbor exploded for five runs in the sixth inning.
Curtis scored a run in the first inning and another in the sixth.
The Tides will visit the Wilson Rams at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Todd Beamer 8, Enumclaw 1: Todd Beamer scored three runs in the third inning, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
For the Titans, Nate Clow went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Colin Floyd went 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
The Titans will host Auburn Riverside at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
Rogers 7, Puyallup 4: The Rams had to rally in the late innings to gain the victory.
Rogers came out strong, scoring twice in the first inning.
But the Vikings scored three times in the third inning and extended their lead to 4-2 in the fourth. .
The Rams countered with three runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead, and sealed it with two runs in the sixth.
The Rams will play the Olympia Bears at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Comments