Prep roundup: Mason Cannata triples and drives in three runs to power Kentlake past Kentridge

Baseball
Top performer: Mason Cannata, Kentlake
2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs
Kentlake 4, Kentridge 3: In a battle for Kent supremacy, the Falcons got the best of the Chargers in the 4A North Puget Sound League matchup on Saturday.
Mason Cannata supplied most of the offense for the Falcons. Cannata drove in three runs while going 2 for 2 with a triple. Jacob Butler drove in the Falcons’ other run with a double.
Trent Jackson had a nice day offensively for the Chargers. He drove in a run with a triple.
Gig Harbor 4, Wilson 1: A solid pitching performance from Mason Gibson helped the Tides limit the Rams offense on Saturday.
The Rams scored a run in the first, but it was all they would get. The Tides answered in the bottom of the first by scoring two runs. Gig Harbor scored two insurance runs in the fourth.
Austin Dempewolf went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Tides.
Enumclaw 8, Nathan Hale 5: A consistent offensive attack from the Hornets landed them a win over the Raiders.
In three of the innings, the Hornets scored twice, and in two of the inning they scored single runs. The Hornets held a 4-0 lead going into the third before the Raiders tied the game. The Hornets regained the lead in the bottom of the third, and wouldn’t give it up.
Austin Wilson had a big hit for the Hornets, driving in three runs. Teammate Bameron Bogard drove in two more.
Girls track and field
Top performer: Alisha “Miya” Wilson, Tahoma
Reached 19-01 in the long jump, best mark in the state this season.
Tahoma’s Alisha “Miya” Wilson posted the best mark in the state this season in the long jump, reaching 19-01 on Saturday.
Aliya “Nami” Wilson of Tahoma finished the 200 in 24.45 seconds. The clocking tied her with Union’s Dai’lyn Merriweather for the fastest time in the state this year. Wilson also holds the fastest 100 time in the state (11.98).
Her teammate, Olivia Ribera, finished sixth in the 200 at 24.58.
Boys track and field
Top performer: Omeri Gregory, Rogers
Won the triple jump with a 46-03 leap, second-best mark in the state this year.
Omeri Gregory of Rogers won the triple jump at the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, California, with a mark of 46-03 on Saturday.
Gregory’s triple jump mark was the second best in Washington behind Jaylen Taylor of Timberline, who leads at 46-8. Tahoma’s Damian Mercado finished 12th at 43-08.25
Emerald Ridge’s Lance Slichko finished eighth in the 3,200-meter race at 9:16.54.
