Prep roundup: Cole Trotignon throws a shutout in battle of the Kents as Kentwood defeats Kentlake, 4-0

Baseball
Top performer: Cole Trotignon, Kentwood
7IP, 5H, 0R, 4K in 4-0 win over Kentlake
Kentwood 4, Kentlake 0: Cole Trotignon pitched an impressive shutout for the Conquerors on Wednesday.
Trotignon threw 81 pitches over the seven innings and allowed five hits.
The Conquerors scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and one in the fourth.
Kentwood’s Alex Yu went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Teammate Tre’Sean Steele had a base hit, an RBI and scored a run.
Stadium 10, Mount Tahoma 1: The Tigers came out swinging in the first game of their doubleheader against the T-Birds.
Stadium’s Kennedy Cook pitched five innings and struck out 13, giving up two hits and one run.
Stadium’s Odin Kentfield and Michael Dilworth each drove in two runs, while Luke Saner went 4 for 4 with an RBI.
Mount Tahoma’s Coy Howard hit a double.
Stadium 5, Mount Tahoma 1: Michael Dilworth led the Tigers, who scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second.
Stadium’s Tyler Murphy went 2 for 2, drove in a run and scored twice, while Kennedy Cook had a base hit and scored a run.
Emerald Ridge 7, Graham-Kapowsin 6: The Jaguars built an early 5-0 lead, but the Eagles tied it after a five-run third inning.
The teams traded runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Jaguars scored the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Graham-Kapowsin was led by Cody Bentley, who went 3 for 4, scored two runs and drove in three.
Auburn Mountainview 8, Auburn 1: The Lions scored in every inning except the seventh.
Auburn Mountainview’s Nate Weeldryer pitched six innings, allowed five hits, an earned run and struck out five.
The Lions’ Tyler Minton had a base hit and three RBIs, and Tyler Burton doubled and drove in three runs.
The Trojans’ Evan Jilbert had a base hit and scored a run.
Bonney Lake 7, Wilson 6: The Panthers broke a 6-6 tie and scored the winning run in the final inning.
The Panthers were bolstered by catcher Cameron Campbell, who went 3 for 3 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Matthew Gretler went 2 for 2 with a home run, an RBI, and three runs scored.
Softball
Top performer: Zoe Collins, Auburn Mountainview
7.0 IP, H, 11 K’s, 2 BB in 3-0 win over Auburn
Auburn Mountainview 3, Auburn 0: Zoe Collins was lights out for the Lions as she threw a one-hitter against the Trojans at home on Wednesday.
Going all seven innings, Collins struck out 11 and walked two.
Emily Bartholomew had a base hit and an RBI, while Lily Hope had a base hit and scored a run.
Gig Harbor 9, North Thurston 1: The Tides were all over the Rams.
Gig Harbor’s Lauren Forseth went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Maddie Potter had a base hit and an RBI.
The Tides’ Jordan Adams pitched six innings, gave up two hits, struck out 11 and walked four.
North Thurston’s Masie Vollenhoff had a base hit and drove in Grace Spencer.
Boys Soccer
Top performer: Briskans Shibale, Mount Rainier
Scored both goals in 2-0 win over Kentlake
Mount Rainier 2, Kentlake 0: Briskans Shibale led the Rams to victory on Wednesday, scoring both goals in the first half.
“The first one was a just ball that kind of got in,” Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn said. “Shibale made a heck of a run and just ended up swatting it in the back of the net.”
That goal came in the 10th minute. Shibale scored again, off an assist from Joel Lozano, in the 29th minute.
“Joel played a great through ball and the same thing, just one (on) one with the keeper,” Mohn said. “We hit the crossbar three times and had a couple other good chances that we missed.”
Mount Rainier’s Alex Weaver made three saves.
Auburn Mountainview 2, Enumclaw 1: A late goal sent the Lions into the win column at home.
Savneet Singh scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute. Anthony Corado-Flores scored in the 37th minute to give Auburn Mountainview a 1-0 lead.
Cameron Terell tied it for the Hornets in the 38th minute off a Nick Hoyer assist.
