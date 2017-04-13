Capital hires Joe DeBruyne as next girls basketball coach

Capital High School announced Thursday that it has hired Joe DeBruyne as its next girls basketball coach. DeBruyne has been an assistant coach with the Cougars for the past three seasons.
Prior to coaching at Capital, DeBruyne served as an assistant at Saint Martin’s University in 2005 under now-retired coach Tim Healy. DeBruyne then spent six seasons as an assistant for Dee Dee Horton’s women’s team at South Puget Sound Community College.
DeBruyne replaces longtime coach Colleen Wells, who retired in February after 15 seasons. The Cougars finished at the bottom of the Class 3A South Sound Conference last season, compiling an overall record of 5-15.
Comments