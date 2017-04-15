Yelm remains undefeated after a 17-7 win against Tumwater at Husky Softball Stadium

Yelm’s Sage Ferrell (32) slides into third base as she steals the base in the second inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
The throw to the plate was not in time as Yelm’s Ally Choate (31) slides past a tag attempt by Tumwater catcher Jocelyn Glasgo (24) to score in the first inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Yelm’s Sage Ferrell (32) tags out Tumwater’s Ellaney Jelcick (22) as Jelcick tries to steal second base in the first inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Yelm’s Jaeden Ells (5) hits a line drive single to score two runs in the second inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Yelm’s MacKinzee Moore (15) tags out Tumwater’s Madison Pleasant (27) during a stolen base attempt in the second inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Tumwater’s Katie Cunningham (33) fields a bunt in the second inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Yelm’s Drea Schwaier (27) pitches in the first inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Tumwater’s Aly Carpenter (12) catches a fly ball in the second inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Yelm’s Savannah Hyder (14) and Drea Schwaier share a laugh with catcher Taylor Gubser after the end of the top of the first inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Yelm’s Tayelyn Cutler (23) pitches in the fourth inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Tumwater’s Sawyer Vessey (6) swings at a pitch in the fifth inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Yelm’s Ally Choate (31) advances to third in the first inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Yelm’s Ally Choate (31) makes a catch and tags the base at first for an out in the fourth inning. Yelm played Tumwater in a softball game at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
