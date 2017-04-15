Yelm softball remains undefeated with nonleague win over Tumwater at UW

Ally Choate said it was like a dream to play at Husky Softball Stadium.
“It’s so exciting,” she said. “When we found out — I think it was a month before our season — we were all flipping out.”
The University of Washington softball program is, after all, widely renowned for its recurring playoff trips and winning an NCAA national championship in 2009.
“It’s so cool because we’ve grown up watching and admiring UW,” Choate said. “We’ve all come to games to watch them.”
But, underneath a rare sunny sky on Saturday afternoon, it was the Yelm High School softball team that put on a show.
The Tornados (9-0) combined for 16 hits and cruised to a 17-7 win over Tumwater (4-3) in a nonleague game to remain undefeated.
Yelm has not lost a game since the Class 4A state tournament last May, where it fell one game short of placing.
Since dropping to the 3A classification, the Tornados have outscored opponents 119-20. The seven runs Yelm allowed Tumwater on Saturday were the most it has given up in a single game this season.
Choate, the reigning Olympian All-Area player of the year, led the Tornados on Saturday. She hit 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Choate stole home with two outs in the first inning to give Yelm an advantage it never lost.
Her triple in the second scored two more runs, igniting a 12-run rally that kept Tumwater far out of reach for the final three frames.
“We may not have come out as prepared as we’d hoped, compared to some other games, but we played our hearts out and had fun,” Tumwater senior Madison Pleasant said.
“The whole experience just brings good emotions and good vibes throughout the whole game.”
But it was Yelm that fired up the bats early. Five players in Yelm’s lineup had multihit games.
Jaeden Ells (2 for 4) and Savannah Hyder (2 for 3) each had extra-base hits and drove in three runs apiece.
Yelm’s lead grew to 17-1 at the end of the third, but Tumwater rallied for six runs in the final two innings.
Savannah Owen’s bases-clearing double in the fourth added three runs, and the T-Birds drove in two more in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough.
Yelm ace Drea Schwaier pitched three innings to pick up the win, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three batters.
Sawyer Vessey recorded the loss, allowing 14 runs on 14 hits, while striking out two.
But the score seemed to matter little to either dugout. Both squads noted the appreciation for playing on a field that belongs to an NCAA powerhouse.
“We love the atmosphere,” Pleasant said. “It brought a lot of excitement to our girls.”
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Tumwater 0 1 0 4 2_7
Yelm 2 12 3 0 X_17
Summary:
WP: Drea Schwaier. LP: Sawyer Vessey. Highlights: T – Aly Carpenter 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Savanah Owen 1-1, 3 RBI; Y – Ally Choate 3-4, 3B, 3R, 2 RBI; Jaeden Ells 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Savannah Hyder 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI.
