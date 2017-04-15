Prep roundup: Gig Harbor baseball rally falls short in loss to Bellevue

Baseball
Top Performer: Will Moore, Bellevue (4 IP, 5 K, 1 H, 0 R in 6-3 win over Gig Harbor)
Bellevue 6, Gig Harbor 3: Will Moore helped lead the Wolverines to a strong win over the Tides despite a last moment rally by Gig Harbor.
Moore had four strikeouts, allowed zero runs and only gave up one hit in their stretch of pitching.
The Wolverines scored first with one in the first inning then continued to plug away after that, getting one in the second, one in the fourth, and closed with three in the fifth.
The batting was solid for the Bellevue with Cole Soreano going 2 for 2, Ben Anger going 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Connor Cirillo going 1 for 3 with an RBI.
All signs pointed to the Wolverines completing a shutout win, however, the Gig Harbor team made a last inning rally getting three in the seventh inning which was halfway to a comeback tie, but still came up short.
The Wolverines will play at home next against the Sammamish Totems on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Enumclaw 2, White River 0: In a battle of the Hornets, it was the Enumclaw Hornets that won a narrow victory over the White River Hornets.
It was off a single run scored in each of the first two innings that gave Enumclaw the edge in what was a low scoring game as well as a low hitting game.
White River only have three hits and Enumclaw did marginally better with five hits.
Leading the way for Enumclaw was Travis Smith who went 2 for 3 with a run, Cameron Bogard who also went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Andrew Littman who went one for two in the game.
Capital 9, Peninsula 4: Travis Tallman threw a strong 6 2/3 innings to give the Peninsula Seahawks a narrow win over the Cougars.
Tallman allowed seven hits along with four runs but was backed up by strong batting from his team to hold on to the win.
Sam Condon was the dominant hitter going 2 for 4 with two runs complimented by a stellar 3 RBIs followed closely by Jacob Loose who went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
