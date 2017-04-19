Timberline vs North Thurston Baseball

Timberline's Tucker Stroup watches his grand-slam home run - his second home run of the game - during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game against North Thurston at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017.
Timberline's Tucker Stroup (8) is welcomed to home by teammates (from left) Daniel Furman, Chris Larson, Colton Steepy and Ben Whitt after hitting a grand-slam home run during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game against North Thurston at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017. One of the runs was taken away when officials ruled Larson passed Steepy as they circled the basepaths.
Timberline shortstop Chris Larson (23) and second baseman Ben Whitt turns a double play on North Thurston baserunner Russ Horton during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017.
North Thurston right fielder Russ Horton makes a diving catch of a line drive by Timberline's Colton Steepy during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017.
North Thurston baserunner James Beatty is tagged out by Timberline catcher Jake Julagay as he tries to score on a tag-up fly out to left fielder Darian Griffin during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017.
Timberline baserunner Ben Payne slides safely into second for a stolen base under the diving tag attempt of North Thurston shortstop Shea Thomas during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017.
Timberline pitcher Caleb Beard delivers a pitch against North Thurston during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017.
North Thurston baserunner Michael Sallee is tagged out by Timberline third baseman Tucker Stroup on a steal attempt during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017.
North Thurston baserunner Justin Galvin is picked off first base by Timberline's Colton Steepy during Wednesday afternoon's baseball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 19, 2017.
