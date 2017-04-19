Richards, Derouin combine to pitch 2-0 Bellarmine Prep shutout over Curtis

Baseball
Top Performers: David Richards and Taylo Derouin, Bellarmine Prep
Richards 3IP, H, K, 7BB & Derouin 4IP, 3K, BB in 2-0 win over Curtis
Bellarmine Prep 2, Curtis 0: In a low-scoring affair, the Lions edged out a win over the Vikings in which a singular inning ended up being the deciding factor.
Leaving the opportunity open for the offense was the pitching combo of David Richard, who pitched for three innings only giving up one hit, and Taylo Derouin, who pitched for four innings and allowed no hits.
This shutout performance was sufficient for the two Bellarmine Prep runs scored in the second inning to hold up for the victory.
The two runs came off of two players, Nolan Koehler (1 for 1) and Peter Allegro (1 for 2), who each had an RBI apiece.
The Lions will play next at home on Friday against the South Kitsap Wolves at 4 p.m.
Puyallup 8, Sumner 6: It was a matchup that drew close late in the game, but the Vikings came out on top over the Spartans.
The Puyallup team started strong, getting four runs in the second to take an early lead that remained comfortable until the last inning.
It was in the seventh that the Spartans rallied to get four runs and draw within two, but ended up coming short of completing the comeback.
Leading the way for the Vikings batting was Gavin Grant, who went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, followed by Carter Wallace, who went 1 for 3 with three RBIs of his own.
The Vikings will play away next against the Graham-Kapowsin Eagles on Friday at 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Thurston 3, Capital 2: The Rams secured a narrow victory over the Cougars, sweeping both singles matches and winning the No. 1 doubles matches.
In the No. 1 singles match, Izabella Billecova defeated opponent Annie Jia, 6-1, 6-0, and in the No. 2 singles match Lucie Duran earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
In the No. 1 doubles match Amanda Campbell and Brooklyn Harn won by a score of 6-4 in the first set, then 7-5 in the second.
Capital then won both the No. 2 doubles match and the No. 3 doubles match.
Sumner 3, Curtis 2: The Spartans won out over the Vikings in a strong showing Wednesday.
In the singles matches, the Sumner team didn’t lose a single game with Jade Lancaster winning the No. 1 matchup, 6-0, 6-0, and Tayva Jacobsen winning the No. 2 matchup, 6-0, 6-0.
The doubles matches were a battle back and forth with the matches being a lot closer. The No. 1 doubles as well as the No. 3 doubles went all three sets.
But the Sumner team did win the No. 2 doubles matchup with Smith and Rink winning, 6-2, 7-5, to give the Sumner team the win for the day.
Softball
Aberdeen 14, Tumwater 12: The Bobcats hung on for a narrow win in a high-scoring game against the Thunderbirds.
The Aberdeen team had a big second inning, scoring six runs in the frame — then five more in the fifth followed by three in the sixth.
However, Tumwater just wouldn’t say die. The T-Birds got two in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to stay within striking distance.
Strike they did, getting four in the seventh and coming just two short of tying the game as the Bobcats were able to hold off a last-inning rally to maintain their game-winning lead.
The Bobcats will play away next against the Black Hills Wolves on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
