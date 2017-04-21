Tumwater vs Black Hills Baseball

Tumwater third baseman Andrew Pullar fires the ball to first base as Black Hills baserunner Bryce Kincy sneaks behind during Friday afternoon's crosstown rivalry baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 21, 2017.
Tony Overman
Tumwater baserunner Zach Jones narrowly avoids the tag attempt of Black Hills third baseman Nik Quartano during Friday afternoon's crosstown rivalry baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 21, 2017.
Black Hills second baseman Nate Brosio (8) flips the ball to shortstop Jaycee Miller as Tumwater baserunner Noah Andrews slides safely into second base during Friday afternoon's crosstown rivalry baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 21, 2017.
Black Hills second baseman Nate Brosio applies the tag as Tumwater baserunner Noah Andrews pops off the bag after a stolen base during Friday afternoon's crosstown rivalry baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 21, 2017. Officials called Andrews safe on the play.
Black Hills baserunner Bryce Kincy heads for home to score a run on Austin Parr's RBI single during Friday afternoon's crosstown rivalry baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 21, 2017.
Tumwater baserunner Noah Andrews pops up safely at second base as Black Hills shortstop Jaycee Miller bobbles the ball during Friday afternoon's crosstown rivalry baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 21, 2017.
Black Hills second baseman Nate Brosio applies the tag as Tumwater baserunner Noah Andrews arrives for a stolen base during Friday afternoon's crosstown rivalry baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 21, 2017.
Black Hills starter Nathan Hutson delivers a pitch during Friday afternoon's crosstown rivalry baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 21, 2017.
