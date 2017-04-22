Black Hills' Kade Weitzel leads (from left) Raymond's McCartney Maden, Onalaska's John Wells, Raymond's Sean Sath and Pe Ell's Tyler Justice over the opening leap of the boys 110-meter high hurdles during the Chehalis Activators Classic track & field meet at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater girls make the baton pass during the 4 X 100 meter relay at the Chehalis Activators Classic track & field meet at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Heavy winds tear away the shot put officials tent during the Chehalis Activators Classic track & field meet at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Black Hills' Ava Shackell (2) takes off from the start of the girls 1,600 meter run during the Chehalis Activators Classic track & field meet at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Shackell finished second in the race.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Black Hills anchor Nolan Reynolds carries the Wolves to victory in the boys 4 X 100 meter relay during the Chehalis Activators Classic track & field meet at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Black Hills' Christian Williams takes the baton from teammate Kyler Nygren on the opening pass of the boys 4 X 100 meter relay during the Chehalis Activators Classic track & field meet at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The Wolves went on to win the race.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater, W.F. West and Eatonville 4 X 200 meter relay winners crowd onto the award stand during the Chehalis Activators Classic track & field meet at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com