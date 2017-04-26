Yelm vs Timberline Fastpitch

Yelm pitcher Tayelynn Cutter threw a complete game shut-out to defeat the Timberline Blazers, 2-0, during Wednesday afternoon's fastpitch game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Yelm pitcher Tayelynn Cutter threw a complete game shut-out to defeat the Timberline Blazers, 2-0, during Wednesday afternoon's fastpitch game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Timberline right fielder Aaliyah Taylor throws in a grass-covered ball after chasing down a double to the fence by Yelm's Tayelynn Cutter during Wednesday afternoon's fastpitch game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Timberline right fielder Aaliyah Taylor chases down a double to the fence by Yelm's Tayelynn Cutter during Wednesday afternoon's fastpitch game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Yelm's Drea Schwaier connects with the ball during Wednesday afternoon's fastpitch game against Timberline at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Timberline's Aaliyah Campbell pops up the ball during Wednesday afternoon's fastpitch game against Yelm at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Timberline's Hayden Nagel beats the throw to Yelm first baseman Drea Schwaier for an infield single during Wednesday afternoon's fastpitch game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
A game official waits in the rain between innings of the Timberline-Yelm fastpitch game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Yelm players celebrate their 2-0 victory over Timberline following Wednesday afternoon's fastpitch game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on April 26, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com