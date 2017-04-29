Prep roundup: Wesley Swick’s pitching leads Tumwater to a shutout against Aberdeen

Baseball
Top performer: Wesley Swick, Tumwater
5IP, 2H, 0R, 5K in a 12-0 win over Aberdeen
Tumwater 12, Aberdeen 0: It was all Thunderbirds as Wesley Swick was near flawless from the mound in shutting out the Bobcats.
Swick pitched all five innings — the game was ended early due to the 10-run rule — and allowed two hits while striking out five.
Tumwater had two big innings, getting six runs in the second and six runs in the fourth.
The Thunderbirds will play the Black Hills Wolves at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The location is to be announced.
Bonney Lake 17, Lakes 2: In a game that was ended after five innings, the Panthers were relentless in their win behind the strong pitching of Dylan Perdue.
Perdue threw 102 pitches, allowing one earned run and one hit.
The Panthers started strong, scoring one run in the first, five in the second, seven in the third and four in the fourth.
The Panthers will visit the Spanaway Lake Senteniels at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Bellevue 6, Kentlake 0: Michael Fernandez hit a grand slam to power the Wolverines.
Kentlake had six hits overall to Bellevue’s five, but couldn’t turn any of those hits into runs.
Bellevue scored two runs in the first inning and four in the third off of Fernandez’s slam.
