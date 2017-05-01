Bob Atwell Classic offers fun ‘last chance’ for local track athletes

For most high school athletes competing at the Bob Atwell Classic track and field meet, this is it for the season.
The annual meet, now in its third season, gives junior varsity athletes a final chance to compete before the postseason begins.
The meet was dedicated to former Timberline High coach and athletic director Bob Atwell last season.
Atwell said it’s a good way for underclassmen who don’t qualify for league meets to continue to develop and for seniors to wrap up their track and field careers.
“If you’re a freshman, sophomore or junior, you’re running against kids who are basically at your same ability level,” Atwell said.
“It gives them a chance to run in a race or throw or jump, where the superstars aren’t there.”
Many local athletes relished that on Monday at South Sound Stadium — some of them picking up their first wins this season.
Capital sophomore Gabe King, for example, won the long jump for the first time in his career with a season-best jump of 17 feet, six inches.
King said without the pressure of qualifying, he was aiming to record a jump longer than 17 feet without scratching.
“It’s more fun,” King said. “The competitive atmosphere is a lot better, I guess, because I know I can do well.”
Tumwater sophomore Georgia Swanson ended her season on a high note, winning the 400 meter race with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 9.84 seconds.
“It’s really nice to have people around you at your level,” Swanson said.
For some athletes, Monday was also a last chance to qualify for their respective league championship meets.
That wrinkle was added to the program this season, and offered athletes an extra chance to meet marks that could send them to the postseason.
Athletes competing in “last chance” heats were not included in meet results because they were competing solely for better marks.
“You want to give kids opportunities to move on and to improve themselves,” Atwell said.
The meet also gave outgoing seniors a last chance to compete in events they aren’t likely to advance to for the postseason.
Olympia senior Kei Sinthavong competed in — and won — the 100 (11.6 seconds) and 400 meters (54.22) for what could be the last time in his career.
His time in the 100 — which nearly matched his personal best of 11.58 set his junior season before an injury — was the only time below 12 seconds in a field of nearly 100 competitors.
“This is my first time (getting) back to where I was,” he said.
Sinthavong will advance to the postseason with the Bears in relay events, but for most, the meet was a fond farewell to the high school track and field season.
“For everyone who isn’t qualified and going on to league — everyone is giving their all,” Sinthavong said.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473,
BOB ATWELL CLASSIC — WINNERS
BOYS
100 — Kei Sinthavong, Olympia, sr., 11.6
200 — Owen Shea, Olympia, jr., 24.23
400 — Kei Sinthavong, Olympia, sr., 54.22
800 — Max Leung-Wagner, Olympia, sr., 2:06.54
1,600 — Zack Sundt, Olympia, jr., 4:42.63
3,200 — Sam Fleckenstein, Olympia, soph., 10:33.63
110 hurdles — Chris Romanos, River Ridge, soph., 16.86
300 hurdles — Jack Mallonee, W.F. West, jr., 45.49
Shot put — Kyle Tauscher, Black Hills, sr., 39-10
Discus — Toran Effland, Olympia, jr., 106-5
Javelin — Kaleb Jacobs, Olympia, soph., 130-10
High jump — Israel Gill, Timberline, sr., 5-0
Pole vault — Jayson Haury, Tumwater, sr., 10-6
Long jump — Gabe King, Capital, soph., 17-6
Triple jump — Azariah Camacho, Yelm, soph., 38-5 3/4
GIRLS
100 — Kaily Tradewell, Capital, jr., 14.15
200 — Charlee Meridth, Yelm, sr., 29.67
400 — Georgia Swanson, Tumwater, soph., 1:09.84
800 — Ashlynn McFarland, Capital, soph., 2:39.86
1,600 — McKenna Hooper, Olympia, sr., 6:03.95
3,200 — Maria Smoot, Capital, jr., 13:57.5
100 hurdles — Landin Hufford, Olympia, sr., 17.11
300 hurdles — Landin Hufford, Olympia, sr., 52.57
Shot put — Shelaha Brown-Stephens, Yelm, jr., 27-9
Discus — Brianna Helpling, Yelm, sr., 79-6
Javelin — Olivia Senna, Olympia, soph., 96-8
High jump — Rachel Ballew, Olympia, sr., 4-10
Pole vault — Hallie Bergford, Tumwater, fr., 8-6
Long jump — Annelise Taylor, Olympia, soph., 14-1
Triple jump — Rachel Ballew, Olympia, sr., 30-9 3/4
Comments