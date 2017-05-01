Prep roundup: Bonney Lake baseball throws combined no-hitter

Baseball
Top Performer: Matthew Gretler, Austin Friis and Caden Gatchet from Bonney Lake (Threw a combined no-hitter against Spanaway Lake. Gretler got the save.)
Bonney Lake 3, Spanaway Lake 0: Over the course of nine innings, the Panthers’ Matthew Gretler, Austin Friis and Caden Gatchet combined to throw a no-hitter against the Sentinels.
Gatchet would earn the win amongst the trio, throwing 2 2/3 innings and striking out four, while Friis would pitch the most at 5 1/3 innings, striking out four as well.
“It was a great game, my kids battled for nine innings,” said Spanaway Lake coach Todd Keister. “The Bonney Lake pitchers kept us off balance throughout the game. It went back and forth as we traded outs.”
Ty Preece was the Sentinels’ starting pitcher, but was taken out in the ninth inning after he hit the 105 pitch count. That’s when the offense broke open for the Panthers.
Adam Fashel scored on a wild pitch to score the first run of the game and then Robby Pogue scored after a fielder’s choice. Kaiden Hammond would drive in the only RBI when he singled to left field, scoring Cameron Campbell.
“For my boys to go out to play against what I think is one of the best teams in the area, there’s not much more I can ask for,” Keister said.
Gretler would come in the bottom of the ninth and shut the door on the Sentinels to earn the save, capping the no-hitter.
Gig Harbor 4, North Thurston 0: Four seniors took advantage of the Tides’ senior day, led by the pitching of Avery Jones.
Jones, a Washington State commit, threw all seven innings for the Tides giving up no runs and allowing only five hits. Along the way, he struck out ten Rams to earn his fifth win of the year.
At the plate, Gig Harbor was also led by a few seniors as RJ Green, Cameron McIntosh and Chad Stevens would all triple in the sixth inning.
Green’s would be the first, then after a groundout, McIntosh and Stevens would go back-to-back.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 5, Tacoma Baptist 4: Ryan Gahan came through for his team when they needed him most.
Going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hawks were down by a run. Luckily for them, Seth Talen was taken out of the game at that point.
“It was a really good game, a classic pitchers duel. Talen was overpowering at times,” said Mount Rainier Lutheran head coach Dan Perdue. “Early on they were trying to get Justin Stewart’s pitch count up and then we did the same to Talen so we could get a better pitcher for us.”
Eventually the Hawks did as both Stewart and Talen had to be pulled as they neared their maximum pitch counts. Then in the bottom of the seventh, the Hawks took advantage of the new pitcher, Doug Stone.
A few hits and a player reaching on error led to Stewart standing at second base when Gahan came up to bat. As he found the pitch he wanted, Gahan sent the ball to right field for a base hit and Stewart scored.
“The dugout got very excited and Ryan got swarmed on by the rest of the team out on the field,” Perdue said. Gahan would finish his night going 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Capital 5, Shelton 3: Jacob Loose’s start for the Cougars was a little rocky at first as he gave up two runs to the Highclimbers, but after that, he settled in.
Loose would go five innings for the Cougars, only allowing those two runs and striking out four.
Zach Robbins would get the scoring going for the Cougars in the bottom of the third as a groundball out would score Trenton Teter.
The Highclimbers were led by Wade Smotherman as he went 2 for 3 on the day, sending two runs home and Max Falcon Johnson went 1 for 2, driving in the third run.
Yelm 3, Central Kitsap 1: Dakota Hill was getting it done on the mound and at the plate for the Tornados.
Hill went the distance as he struck out eight over the seven innings he pitched. He also gave up four hits and the one earned run. At the plate, he went 1 for 3 with a run batted in.
Brady Bytheway also helped out with a 1-for-2 day, driving in a run as well.
The Cougars had their only run come through thanks to Bryce Higgins, as he went 1 for 3 on the day.
Tumwater 4, Black Hills 3: In a low-scoring game the Thunderbirds beat out the Wolves with a big third inning being the decisive factor.
Going into the bottom of that inning, Tumwater was down a run but took the lead for good when they scored a crucial three runs.
Black Hills pulled within one by scoring one run in the top of the fourth but couldn’t mount a comeback despite out hitting Tumwater 7-6.
Mount Tahoma 5, Lakes 1: Solomon Moi helped his own cause at the plate as he led the visiting T-Birds over the Lancers.
Moi nearly went the distance on the mound as he pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out 11 and allowing one unearned run off five hits and three walks. At the plate, he would go 2 for 3, hitting a home run in the top of the fifth inning.
Nathan Camacho also contributed to the T-Birds as he went 2 for 3 on the day and scored a run.
Softball
Top Performer: Jordan Adams, Gig Harbor (5IP, 1H, 0R, 12K, BB in 12-0 win over Shelton)
Gig Harbor 12, Shelton 0: Behind a shutout pitching performance from Jordan Adams, the Tides were in command in their shutout of the Highclimbers.
Adams was on fire, getting 12 strikeouts and only giving up one walk as she threw seventy pitches with 71.4 percent coming across as strikes.
Adams only gave up one hit in the game and even got a hit of her own which was an RBI as well as a run scored for her team.
Leading the team for hitting was Anna Stewart who went 2 for 3 with a run plus two RBIs and Lauren Forseth who went 3 for 3 with a lone RBI in addition to two runs.
The Tides will play away next against the North Thurston Rams on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Timberline 8, Peninsula 5: It was a narrow win for the Blazers over the Seahawks as it seemed that Peninsula was initially in control of the game.
Peninsula came out of the game scoring three runs in the first to take the early lead and then built on that by scoring two in the third while only allowing one in the second.
However, that was when Peninsula began to lose control as errors began to add up in Timberline’s favor.
All of Timberline’s runs at the end of the game ended up being unearned as the Seahawks defense was their own worst enemy late.
Timberline scored three in the fifth which would cut the lead to one, and then took the lead when they scored another three in the sixth inning.
That left Peninsula down two with just two innings remaining and limited chances to regain the lead they gave up.
Timberline scored one more run in the top of the seventh to put the nail in the coffin that saw Peninsula give up a four run lead.
The Blazers will play at home next against the Central Kitsap Cougars on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
