Bob Atwell Classic offers 'last chance' for local high school athletes
The annual Bob Atwell Classic track and field meet, now in its third season, gives junior varsity athletes a final chance to compete before the postseason begins. The meet was dedicated to former Timberline High coach and athletic director Bob Atwell last season., a former Timberline High coach and athletic director at Timberline, last season.
Join boys high jump winner Donovan Fenwick of North Thurston as he battles Tumwater's Trent Kibler, Timberline's Cedric Horsman and River Ridge's Josh Kennedy at the Wolfpack Invitational Track & Field Meet at Tumwater District Stadium.
Capital's Peyton Greene delivers a two-run RBI to break open scoring in the 8-run third inning for the Cougars during Wednesday night's crosstown rivalry baseball game against Olympia at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.