Bob Atwell Classic offers 'last chance' for local high school athletes

The annual Bob Atwell Classic track and field meet, now in its third season, gives junior varsity athletes a final chance to compete before the postseason begins. The meet was dedicated to former Timberline High coach and athletic director Bob Atwell last season., a former Timberline High coach and athletic director at Timberline, last season.
Capital vs Olympia Baseball

Capital vs Olympia Baseball

Capital's Peyton Greene delivers a two-run RBI to break open scoring in the 8-run third inning for the Cougars during Wednesday night's crosstown rivalry baseball game against Olympia at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

