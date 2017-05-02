Prep roundup: Brooke Nelson fans 17, hits 2-run HR in Bonney Lake’s 2-1 win over Stadium

Softball
Top Performer: Brooke Nelson, Bonney Lake (7IP, 3H, R, 17K, HR, 2 RBI in 2-1 win over Stadium)
Bonney Lake 2, Stadium 1: Brooke Nelson was a force of nature both from the mound pitching as well as hitting in a narrow win for the Panthers over the Tigers.
Nelson threw a total of seventeen strikeouts and was also responsible for a two-run home run in the sixth which gave Bonney Lake all it needed.
Stadium attempted to make a final-inning comeback but could only cut the lead in half.
The Panthers will play away next against the Mount Tahoma T-Birds on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Baseball
Top Performer: Calvin Turchin, Federal Way (5IP, 2H, R, 3K in 14-1 win over Kentlake)
Tahoma 1, Todd Beamer 0 (14): Cameron Green hit a single to left field that drove in the winning run in the 14th inning as the Bears defeated the Titans.
“Green came up in the 14th inning, we had a runner at second base with two outs,” Tahoma coach Russ Hayden said. “He lined a shot up the left field and we were able to score with a close play at the plate.”
It was then do or die for Todd Beamer as they still had the bottom of the inning to tie or win.
However, the Titans couldn’t get enough offense going to stay in the game.
“We’ve been playing a lot of low-scoring games and I think it makes us better,” Russ said. “We don’t fold under pressure.”
It was truly a high pressure game and saw both pitchers battling out with Andrew Osterman of Tahoma, who threw 5 1/3 and only allowing one hit while getting 10 strikeouts.
Teammate Jake Bacon also got six strikeouts of his own and helped to shut out Todd Beamer as both players didn’t allow a single walk.
“It’s pretty amazing for high school guys to go fourteen innings without walking anyone,” Russ said. “Both pitching staffs did an amazing job.”
The tight matchup was high stakes as this was a crucial playoff game.
“The winner of this games on to the district playoffs so we play Curtis on Tuesday,” Russ said.
