South Sound Freshman Showcase Track & Field Meet

Tumwater's Tyler Gilliand tosses the discus at the South Sound Freshman Showcase track and field meet at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Shelton's McKenzie Salazar-Fox fires the shot put during the South Sound Freshman Showcase track and field meet at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Tumwater's Cassandra Mullin lifts off in the pole vault competition at the South Sound Freshman Showcase track and field meet at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Tumwater's Cassandra Mullin celebrates after winning the girls pole vault competition at the South Sound Freshman Showcase track and field meet at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Tumwater's Trent Kibler clears the bar en route to winning the boys high jump competition at the South Sound Freshman Showcase track and field meet at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Runners in the boys 1,600 meters take off from the start at the South Sound Freshman Showcase track and field meet at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Olympia's Will Anderson wins his heat race of the boys 100-meter dash at the South Sound Freshman Showcase track and field meet at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
