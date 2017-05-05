Bob Shaner Invitational Track & Field Meet

Timberline's Rachel Izuagbe leaps in the girls long jump competition at the Shaner Invitational track and field meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
River Ridge's Josh Braverman runs to a meet-record 14.09 seconds to win the boys 110-meter high hurdles at the Shaner Invitational track and field meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2017.
River Ridge's Josh Braverman celebrates his meet-record 14.09 seconds to win the boys 110-meter high hurdles at the Shaner Invitational track and field meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Northwest Christian's Heidi Sowers runs to a meet-record 15.14 seconds to win the girls 100-meter intermediate hurdles at the Shaner Invitational track and field meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Northwest Christian's Heidi Sowers celebrates her meet-record 15.14 seconds to win the girls 100-meter intermediate hurdles at the Shaner Invitational track and field meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Shelton's Cody Simon clears the bar during the pole vault competition at the Shaner Invitational track and field meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Northwest Christian's Luke Schilter (155) runs to victory in the boys 1,600 meters at the Shaner Invitational track and field meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Yelm's Cole Harrison (367) edges Black Hills' Kyler Nygren and Capital's Tim Fisher to win the boys 100-meter dash at the Shaner Invitational track and field meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2017.
