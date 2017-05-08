Yelm, still perfect, shuts out Gig Harbor to win 3A SSC title

0:55 92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse Pause

1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones

1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services

0:25 Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end

1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director

0:43 Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes

3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing