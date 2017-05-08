Yelm wins 2-0 in battle of conference leaders

Tornados' Jaeden Ells gets congratulated at home base after her first inning home run against visiting Gig Harbor which proved to be the game winner in Yelm's 2-0 victory May 8th.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
In a pre-game ceremony honoring the Tornados' seniors Ally Choate give her coach Lindsay Walton a hug before Yelm and Gig Harbor battled it out for the 3A South Sound Conference softball title May 8th in Yelm, with the host Tornados winning 2-0.
Gig Harbor third baseman Sophie DeClements tags Yelm's Mackinzee Moore out in the first trying too stretch out a triple.
Tornados' Ally Choate drops a bunt down as Yelm and Gig Harbor battled it out for the 3A South Sound Conference softball title May 8th in Yelm, with the host Tornados winning 2-0.
Tornados' pitcher Drea Schwaier shut out visiting Gig Harbor 2-0 and sealing the 3A South Sound Conference softball title May 8th for Yelm.
Tides batter Anna Stewert watches her line drive against Yelm May 8th with the host Tornados winning 2-0.
Tornados coach Lindsay Walton shouts encouragement from third base as Yelm and Gig Harbor battled it out for the 3A South Sound Conference softball title May 8th in Yelm, with the host Tornados winning 2-0.
Tides' pitcher Jordan Adams delivers in the 2nd inning as Yelm and Gig Harbor battled it out for the 3A South Sound Conference softball title May 8th in Yelm, with the host Tornados winning 2-0.
Tornados and Tides players congratulate one another as Yelm and Gig Harbor battled it out for the 3A South Sound Conference softball title May 8th in Yelm, with the host Tornados winning 2-0.
