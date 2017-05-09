Prep roundup: Battle Ground knocks Kentridge from districts

BASEBALL
4A WEST CENTRAL
Winner to state
No. 4 Battle Ground 7, Kentridge 2: Through the top of the fifth inning the Chargers had done what they had all year — play great defense and throw tough pitches.
But then the Tigers erased Kentridge’s 2-0 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, kick-started by top prospect Isaiah Smith, a Washington State University commit who is ranked the No. 75 on Baseball America’s list of the top 100 high school prospects entering the 2017 MLB draft.
Smith’s RBI single plated Battle Ground’s first run, and Gunner Talkington, Battle Ground’s catcher who has signed his letter of intent to play quarterback at Eastern Washington University, scored the tying run a batter later.
The loss ends Kentridge’s season.
“I’m just super proud of the effort they put forth all year long,” Kentridge coach John Flanagan said. “And their composure all year long. And they played the game the right way.”
Kody Darcy went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored both runs for Kentridge (11-8). The Chargers had beat South Kitsap in a district play-in game on Saturday.
Darcy finished the season batting .429 (30-for-70) while Isaac Barrera finished with a .468 (29-for-62) average as the Chargers’ leadoff hitter.
Kentlake 5, Sumner 0: Despite a dual shutout performance from pitchers Caleb Jaime and Dylan Mackie, the Falcons had to fight for their win over the Spartans.
“I think the game was a lot closer than the score indicated,” Kentlake coach Brett Jaime said.
The Falcons struggled to score early until the floodgates opened in the bottom of the fourth when they scored two followed by two in the fifth and one in the sixth to secure a state berth.
“Making it to state is obviously a big deal,” Jaime said. “We play Puyallup Saturday.”
The matchup is one that won’t be an easy one seeing how Puyallup has been strong this year.
“They’re the number one team in the state so that’s a fun challenge that you don’t always get,” Jaime said. “They’re going to be really tough.”
Despite the challenge, Jaime is confident that his team can compete with Puyallup just fine.
“We’re gonna have to play our best game to stay in it with them,” Jaime said. “If we play like we played tonight, it’ll be a close game.”
Kentwood 4, Skyview 0: In a shutout pitching performance by Dyson Johnson, the Conquerors were dominant in their win over Skyview.
“Dyson was the key tonight, he pitched really well,” Kentwood coach Mark Zender said. “He was dominant the entire game.”
Johnson pitched a complete game allowing only two hits and zero runs while getting four strikeouts.
“He was mixing his pitches,” Zender said. “It was good to establish our pitcher as a true number one.”
The Conquerors scored on in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings which was enough to give them the offensive edge.
“As a team, we hit the ball really well,” Zender said. “Our kids just had a good approach in a playoff game against top quality opponents.”
The Conquerors will now wait until Saturday where they will play for seeding moving into state.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Zender said.
Kennedy Catholic 6, Federal Way 0: The game between the Lancers and the Eagles remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning. Then, the errors came for Federal Way.
As Trevor Hoffman tried to beat out the throw off his bunt, an overthrow by Brandham Ponce allowed two runs to score. Then another overthrow would score a third Lancer run in the inning.
The first earned run by the Lancers would be driven in by Nicholas Blakley as he would single to right field to drive in Aaron Barber.
Hoffman, the player to get things started, would finish his day 1-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a run scored.
The Lancers will play against the Tahoma Bears at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.
Loser out
Auburn Mountainview 7, Rogers 3: It was all Nate Weeldreyer all game in a strong pitching performance that led the Lions to victory over the Rams.
“Weeldreyer threw real well, he threw a lot of strikes,” Auburn Mountainview coach Glen Walker said. “He did a good job of staying in the zone but keeping them off balance.”
Weeldreyer pitched for six innings only allowing five hits with zero earned runs and nine strikeouts.
“Rogers has a lot of early swingers and he was throwing curveballs,” Walker said.
It was a relatively slow start for the Lions as they found themselves tied at two in the bottom of the fifth after scoring two in the third while Rogers scored one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
It was then that the Lions’ hitting came alive as they scored five in the bottom of the fifth which put the game out of reach of the Rams.
“We had two or three innings in the middle where we hit the ball really well,” Walker said.
Michael Kramer was one of the leading hitters going 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs with Weeldreyer not far behind also contributing getting two RBIs of his own going 2-for-3.
“I think we need to be more solid,” Walker said. “We gave them runs early on.”
“We had a couple errors that kids scored on,” Walker said. “We didn’t make plays that we needed to make.”
The Lions will play tomorrow in Puyallup while the Rams are done for the season.
Emerald Ridge 3, Todd Beamer 2: Jake Roten pitched a complete game and held off the Titans offense in a narrow Jaguars win.
“Jake Roten threw very well, he’s certainly gotten stronger and more competitive,” Emerald Ridge coach Larry Marshall said. “He met the competition as he went along.”
Roten pitched for all seven innings only allowing six hits and getting nine total strikeouts.
“We play tomorrow at Kent against Skyview out of the Vancouver, Washington area,” Marshall said. “We play them at 4 o’clock.”
The Jaguars are looking to just keeping playing their game and focus on what they do best.
“We just continue to be us, we don’t try to do anything against anybody else,” Marshall said. “We just do the best we can to perfect things.”
Tahoma 10, Curtis 7: It may not have been the prettiest win, but if it means playing another day, then Russ Hayden and the Bears are okay with it.
“Sometimes, you don’t win pretty,” Hayden said. “But it is definitely better than a loss. We got four hits in the bottom of the sixth, but it was the pressure on their pitchers that go to Curtis.”
The Bears entered the bottom of the sixth inning down 7-4 to the Vikings. With the bases loaded, Cameron Green was hit by the pitch and that forced Juan Alonso to score. Then Adam Paganelli would single for another run and the Bears were on a comeback.
“Paganelli has been our guy regularly,” Hayden said. “We don't have a superstar, we have different guys show up different days and everyone chips in. I feel the batters in slots 1-9 are quality hitters up there.”
Paganelli would finish his day 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Connor Kiffer would also chip in three RBIs as he helped build a comfortable lead for the Bears in the sixth.
With the win, the Bears will play Kennedy Catholic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Loser out
Curtis 2, Hazen 0: The Vikings secured a rare shutout win over the Highlanders in a strong team showing Tuesday.
“Our objective was to get the ball and look to counter them,” Curtis coach Frank Hankel said. “We got pretty good players out wide, Archie and Alex.”
Archie Caldwell scored first in the forty second minute off an assist by Zach Ecklund and Alex Whiting scored an unassisted insurance goal in the sixtieth minute.
“Alex was the Co-Offensive Player of the League last year and First Team All-League this year,” Hankel said. “He’s dangerous on the attack.”
The defense for Curtis also put in a strong performance holding the Hazen team to minimal opportunities.
“Our back line, it’s only our second shutout of the season,” Hankel said. “THey worked their tails off for us to secure the shutout.”
Hankel highlighted the significance of the game and what it meant to his team.
“It’s huge, we’ve been in the playoffs the last four years,” Hankel said. “Winning builds confidence, this is what we needed.”
Curtis will now play against Todd Beamer in a big game with the pressure on that has the loser go out.
“They’re a heck of a team,” Hankel said. “They won their division up in the north.”
Hankel highlighted what their team has to do to stay with Todd Beamer.
“They’re very fast, it’s a heck of a mountain to climb to beat Beamer,” Hankel said. “We’re gonna have to play a very clean game defensively as a team to have an opportunity to be successful.”
Olympia 3, Auburn 0: With a decisive victory over the Trojans, the Bears are starting to peak at the right time.
“We finished the regular season and turned to our second season,” said Olympia coach Ty Johnson. “We're finally getting healthy and our back line is settling in.”
The Bears jumped out ahead with their first goal scored in the 20th minute thanks to Kahill Bredeson off the Adam Rapacz assist. Eight minutes later, the duo would strike again to put their team up 2-0.
“The boys are putting the team before themselves,” Johnson said. “They are dribbling the ball less and moving it among the team a little bit more. I think these guys are a very dangerous team moving forward.”
The final goal for the Bears was scored in the 60th minute as Rapacz scored off the Dawitt Kiley assist. Matteo Delgiudice would earn the shutout with two saves.
Olympia will play Kentwood at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at Auburn Stadium.
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Loser out
Lincoln 2, Timberline 1: Despite a last push to come back, the Blazers couldn’t catch fire and came up short to the Abes.
The Abes scored their first goal in the sixtieth minute followed by another goal in the seventy third minute.
This left the Blazers in a two goal hole in this loser out game, meaning it was now do or die.
Edgard Bautista scored a goal in the seventy sixth minute off an assist by Eddie Skill but it was too little too late as time expired with Lincoln still up one goal to win the game.
1A WEST CENTRAL
District semifinals
Seattle Christian 1, Charles Wright 0: The Warriors won one to zero in a shutout win over the Tarriers that sends them to the District finals.
