South Sound Conference Track & Field Championships Day One

Capital teammates (in yellow, from left) Hannah Ferwerda, Ellie Potts and Regie Grady run the girls 100-meter intermediate hurdles on the opening day of the 3A South Sound Conference track and field championships at Highclimber Stadium in Shelton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
North Thurston's Donovan Fenqwick backflips in celebration after winning the boys high jump competition on the opening day of the 3A South Sound Conference track and field championships at Highclimber Stadium in Shelton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Natalie Davidson set a personal best 10' 3" to win the girls pole vault competiton on the opening day of the 3A South Sound Conference track and field championships at Highclimber Stadium in Shelton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Shelton's Cody Hall fires the javelin on the opening day of the 3A South Sound Conference track and field championships at Highclimber Stadium in Shelton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Capital's Tim Fisher leaps in the boys long jump competition on the opening day of the 3A South Sound Conference track and field championships at Highclimber Stadium in Shelton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Boys high jump medalists (from left) Donovan Fenwick of North Thurston, Timberline's Cedric Horseman, Capital's John Gerhard and Central Kitsap's Seth Tower brave the rain on the opening day of the 3A South Sound Conference track and field championships at Highclimber Stadium in Shelton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
