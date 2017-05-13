Blazers drop 1-0 loss to Gig Harbor in district title game, but have sights set on state

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park Pause 2:09 Ex-UW WR Kasen Williams on his fave of 4 circus grabs in Seahawks' preseason opener 1:12 Olympia couple building their dream one cottage at a time 1:46 Battle Ground man shares harrowing tale 3:01 Michael Bennett on why he sat during national anthem at Seahawks' preseason opener 0:29 Gurneys fall from coroner's van into intersection 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 0:47 Olympia native Jared Sandberg pitches at Triple-A Home Run Derby 1:18 T-Birds and Seahawks honor coaching legend Otton 1:19 River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email There are only 16 teams still playing Class 3A baseball this season, and Timberline High School is one of them. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

There are only 16 teams still playing Class 3A baseball this season, and Timberline High School is one of them. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com