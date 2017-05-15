Olympia soccer not taking second chance for granted entering state tournament

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Sudden turnaround in postseason has Olympia in state playoffs Pause 0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by Caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:54 Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective 2:19 Violent Wind Storm Leaves Lacey Broken Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

After being on the brink of elimination, Olympia (7-10-2) hosts Kamiak (13-5-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ingersoll Stadium in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. Tereence Holmes and Luke Garza tholmes@thenewstribune.com