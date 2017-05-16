Prep roundup: Local boys soccer teams struggle at state

STATE BOYS SOCCER
All winners advance to state quarterfinals, losers are out.
CLASS 4A
Wenatchee 1, Tahoma 0: The Panthers were able to score late in the first half against the Bears for the only goal of the match.
“They won the first half against us and controlled the game,” said Tahoma coach Zack Pittis. “We were able to make a game out of it the second half though.”
The shots on goal were just missing for the Bears as they were either shot at the Panthers’ goalkeeper or just going over the crossbar of the goal.
“We managed to put pressure on them,” Pittis said. “I'm really proud of my guys, especially Charlie Wilcox and Payton Trask. They’ve been leaders all year.”
Pasco 3, Mount Rainier 2 (OT): The Rams lost a heartbreaker in overtime as their long trip to play against the Bulldogs sends them home for the season.
Shibale Briskans was the only Rams player to score in the game as his first goal was the first of the match in the 26th minute. Shibale’s goal would the only one until the 63rd minute, when the Bulldogs’ Jesus Meraz Rodriguez scored to tie it at 1-1. Then another goal would be scored for Pasco just 12 minutes later off a corner kick. Shibale would tie it up at two at the 78th minute.
Then, Edwin Aquino’s overtime goal would send the Bulldogs to the next round and the Rams home.
Central Valley 1, Sumner 0: The Spartans were shutout by the Bears and eliminated from the 4A state playoff tournament.
Coming off a throw in for the Bears, Jake Levine was able to score the match’s only goal at the 45th minute.
CLASS 2A
Toppenish 3, Fife 2: Omar Carrillo’s two goals for the Trojans were good enough to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. However, the Wildcats rallied in the second half to win.
Scoring in the 21st and 38th minute, Carrillo gave Fife a comfortable lead going into halftime.
"We've had seven ties this year, a lot for 22 games,” said Fife coach Tony Crudo. “In all those games, we’ve had the lead. We've had trouble with the focus on holding the lead and it got harder and harder.”
That showed when the Wildcats scored three unanswered goals.
“The game went the way the season has gone. We showed that we can play and we showed players what it’s like here,” Crudo said.
The loss for the Trojans ends their season.
CLASS 1A
Charles Wright 2, King’s 0: Two quick early goals by the Tarriers was enough to give them the win in a hard-earned game that sends them on to the state quarterfinals.
“One of the things that every team wants is to be peaking at the right time of the year,” Charles Wright coach Bill Chissoe said. “They worked for this. They put in the time.”
The time paid off with goals being scored in the second and seventh minute. The first came from Nick Iregui off an assist by Billy Chissoe, and the second was put away by Adam Berg off an assist by Iregui.
“It’s a group of boys that have been very committed to each other,” coach Chissoe said. “They’ve got a good mentality.”
That mentality has kept their season alive as the Tarriers got the shutout holding off any offensive counter attacks after their two early goals.
“It’s a great team to coach,” Chissoe said. “I couldn’t ask for better young men.”
DISTRICT SOFTBALL
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Winner advances to next round of district tournament; loser is out
Federal Way 6, Olympia 3: A few late runs helped the Eagles overcome the Bears on Tuesday and allowed them to advance in the district tournament.
Federal Way’s Rebecca Rennick pitched all seven innings, striking out three, giving up three runs and walking four. She got some offensive help from Chaella Galapon.
Galapon went 2 for 3 on the day, launching a home run and driving in two. Melissa Mateus also went 2 for 4 with a double, driving in one run.
Olympia’s Hailey Lasmanis had a home run, double and two RBIs in the loss.
Auburn 17, Curtis 16: A high scoring affair could only end one way — late inning drama.
Down by six runs going into the bottom half of the seventh inning, the Trojans scored seven to overcome the Vikings. The game-winning hit came on a Lynneti Aumua single to center field to score Charity Sevaatasi.
Sevaatasi was the Trojans’ leader on offense as well, going 2 for 2 with a triple and driving in five runs and scoring twice.
Leading the way for the Vikings was Gabby Ginnis, hitting two triples in her 4-for-5 day and driving in four.
